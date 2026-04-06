Panthers 7-round mock draft delivers instant impact while reshaping the future

Carolina Panthers draft Anthony Hill Jr.

Linebacker | Texas Longhorns

Round No. 2 | Pick No. 51

The Carolina Panthers secured a massive coup with the signing of second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency. However, that might not be enough for general manager Dan Morgan.

Christian Rozeboom wasn't brought back, signing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trevin Wallace is still around, but his production hasn't met expectations over his first two NFL seasons. Lloyd will help massively, but Morgan will not settle.

Carolina has reportedly taken a strong interest in Anthony Hill Jr. throughout the assessment process. He was projected to be among the first prospects taken before the 2025 campaign. While his final season at Texas was a down one by his typically high standards, there is enough athletic upside to take a chance here.

If Hill can improve his processing and angles towards the ball carrier, the ceiling is through the roof. With Morgan and Lloyd around, this would be an exceptional spot to learn.

Carolina Panthers draft Oscar Delp

Tight End | Georgia Bulldogs

Round No. 3 | Pick No. 83

The Panthers focused on defensive reinforcements in free agency. That was the right call, but adding to the firepower around quarterback Bryce Young should be high on Dan Morgan's to-do list during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Much of the speculation centers on another wide receiver in the first round. Either way, the Panthers should also examine the possibility of acquiring another dynamic pass-catching tight end for the Alabama product to depend upon.

Kenyon Sadiq might be gone by the time Carolina goes on the clock at No. 19. There are others worthy of consideration, and Oscar Delp comes with more intrigue than most.

Delp might not have the generational hype of his former college teammate Brock Bowers, but his athleticism and dynamism could be an instant mismatch with a little extra refinement. His dazzling showcase at Georgia's pro day saw his stock soar, so the Panthers may even have to take him higher than this when push comes to shove.

Carolina Panthers draft Kendrick Law

Wide Receiver | Kentucky Wildcats

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 119

Standing pat at the wide receiver position in free agency was a telltale sign that more is on the way during the draft. Taking a pass-catcher for the third straight year in the first round cannot be completely dismissed, but Dan Morgan could also wait a little longer.

This is projected as another deep receiver class. With Tetairoa McMillan firmly cemented as the No. 1 option, and the Panthers moving Jalen Coker to the Z role at the business end of the 2025 campaign, finding a slot option capable of creating yards after the catch will be considered at some stage.

Kendrick Law is a former teammate of Bryce Young at Alabama. He transferred to Kentucky for the 2025 campaign, looking to enhance his stock in an expanded role. Despite inconsistent quarterback play, the prospect flashed immense promise, making him an enticing option at this stage of the draft.