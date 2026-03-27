Panthers zero in on defensive weapon as draft strategy takes unexpected turn

The Carolina Panthers pulled off a massive free agency coup with the signing of second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd. But it's starting to look like general manager Dan Morgan might not be done with reinforcements at the defensive second level.

Morgan was a former linebacker himself. He knows how important the position is to the team's defensive fortunes. Other priorities needed to be addressed during his first two offseasons at the helm, but now is the time to fix this issue with the attention it deserves.

Lloyd is going to help enormously. Morgan also knows that might not be enough, and a couple of draft prospects are gaining significant momentum at the right time.

Carolina Panthers have reportedly shown a strong interest in Anthony Hill Jr.

Jacob Rodriguez spoke with Morgan at Texas Tech's pro day. Whether he'll be around when Carolina goes on the clock in the second round is anyone's guess, but the Panthers have also zeroed in on another potential option throughout the assessment process.

According to Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports, the Panthers have shown considerable interest in Anthony Hill Jr. Morgan was at Texas' pro day to run the rule over the prospect and learn a little more about him. However, several other franchises are also eager to examine his credentials in greater detail.

"The Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers both sent their general managers to the workout specifically to scout Hill. The Cowboys took both Moore and Hill to dinner on Monday. Both linebackers also met with the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos. Hill could slide into the bottom third of Round 1, while Moore likely sealed himself as a Day 2 pick."

Hill was projected to be one of the top prospects in this class before the 2025 campaign. His stock dipped slightly after a down year by his typically high standards, but his athleticism and high ceiling should be enough to hear his name called pretty early in the selection process.

While Hill is raw, he is immensely athletic and physical. He'll serve best as an off-ball linebacker in the pros, allowing him to be instinctive and use his outstanding closing speed to get to ball carriers quickly. There is some work ahead to improve his anticipation, technique, and ability to identify the correct angles, but there would be nowhere better to grow than Carolina.

Hill would have a top coaching staff steering him on the right path. Leaning on Lloyd would be beneficial. Morgan should also be on hand to provide helpful hints. Of course, legendary figures like Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis Sr. remain a big part of the franchise. That won't guarantee the required progress, but it wouldn't hurt by any stretch of the imagination.

And if Hill is around when Carolina picks at No. 51, don't be surprised if he's on the shortlist.