Panthers 7-round mock draft delivers instant impact while reshaping the future

Carolina Panthers draft Devon Marshall

Cornerback | North Carolina State Wolfpack

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 158

The Carolina Panthers' defense looks a lot better after the additions of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. Almost everything is in position to take off, but general manager Dan Morgan could use more competition for the starting nickel cornerback role.

Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. were an elite cornerback tandem on the boundary. Passing outside the numbers was difficult for any team last season. Doing it over the middle was far easier, and that has to change in 2026.

While Chau Smith-Wade flashed, the consistency was not to the required standard. If Devon Marshall made it this far down the order, the Panthers should turn in their card and not think twice about it.

Marshall's 2025 season with the North Carolina State Wolfpack was exceptional. He's a little undersized for outside responsibilities, but his compact frame and aggressive attack tendencies could make him a solid slot option.

Carolina Panthers draft Nick Barrett

Defensive Line | South Carolina Gamecocks

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 159

The Panthers had no choice other than to release interior defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson this offseason. He played relatively well in 2025, but the $10.5 million in savings attached to his departure were too necessary to ignore.

Robinson wasn't replaced from the veteran pool. The Panthers could deploy Bobby Brown III as their nose tackle, and those in power remain confident in Cam Jackson's upside, but acquiring another depth piece in the defensive trenches who could become something more wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

Nick Barrett has the frame and mass to be a space-eating force at the next level. He's got an impressive motor, is explosive to the initial contact point, and offers surprising pass-rushing ability when the situation dictates. More importantly, the South Carolina product can absorb combination blocks effectively, creating space for others to do damage.

Carolina Panthers draft Wydett Williams Jr.

Safety | Ole Miss Rebels

Round No. 6 | Pick No. 200

Adding to the safety room could be done a lot sooner, depending on what Dan Morgan has planned. The Panthers didn't do anything to strengthen the unit in free agency, which means Tre'von Moehrig is still looking for a consistent partner on the defensive back end.

Nick Scott returned on a one-year deal, and he came on last season after an indifferent start. Lathan Ransom showcased what he could bring as a rookie, but his skill set looks a little similar to Moehrig's. Acquiring someone who can thrive in coverage should be the goal. Wydett Williams Jr. could be worth a flier with Carolina's final selection of the draft.

Williams might not be the most athletic, but he makes plays. The defensive back forced a 23.4 percent incompletion rate last season. His ability to decipher route concepts is arguably his best trait, but his tackling technique must improve to make a go of things in the NFL.