Carolina Panthers backed to make bold trade for first-round flop (but they won't)

Dan Morgan should explore all options in pursuit of improvement this offseason. The Carolina Panthers were more competitive over the second half of 2024, but staying aggressive to find the right additions is imperative to ensure this momentum becomes something more sustainable.

Urgent reinforcements are needed on the defensive side of the football. This was comfortably the league's worst unit in 2024 after Morgan conceded he didn't do enough to provide coordinator Ejiro Evero with the talent or depth needed to be successful. Adding to the weapons around quarterback Bryce Young is another high-priority objective for the Panthers this spring.

James Palmer from The Bleacher Report thought Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts could be on the move. The former No. 4 pick failed to meet expectations and hasn't done enough for a lengthy long-term commitment. David Latham of Last Word on Sports went one step further, naming the Panthers among the potential suitors despite the fierce division rivalry between the two clubs.

"The Atlanta Falcons probably don’t want to trade Kyle Pitts to a division rival, but the tight end might not have a bustling market. If the Panthers are making the best offer, the Falcons could swallow their pride and face off against the Florida product twice a year. Fourth-round pick Ja’Tavion Sanders showed promise as a rookie, but he shouldn’t be the sole option in this passing attack. Pitts could provide some stability to the position and offers a tremendous amount of upside." David Latham

Pitts could use a change of scenery. He saw his targets drop in 2024 thanks to the emergence of running back Bijan Robinson as the team's focal point. The former Florida standout still went over 600 receiving yards, but there's no doubt Atlanta was expecting a bigger return from its top-five investment.

Carolina Panthers should avoid Kyle Pitts trade temptation in 2025

The Falcons have a big decision to make regarding Pitts. They could let him play out the final year of his rookie deal and take things from there. If they decide to extract maximum value for the pass-catching weapon, he should command interest given his athletic upside and previous production.

Just don't expect the Panthers to be one of them.

They haven't had the best of luck with retreads down on their luck in the trade market. The fact negotiations would be with a division adversary means they'd have to overpay from a compensation standpoint. Morgan's already declared there would be no such rash moves like that during his second recruitment period at the helm.

Getting Pitts out of the NFC South would be equally beneficial. The tight end accumulated 24 receptions for 348 receiving yards and one touchdown in his career versus Carolina. Not exactly gaudy numbers, but it would be one less complication to worry about.

Morgan hasn't completely dismissed the idea of trades in or out. However, his preference is to build through the draft and reward those who prove their worth. Any trade needs to be for the right price with genuine long-term possibilities attached.

That's unlikely to be Pitts. While he'd help the offense, there are too many hurdles to overcome for a player who is far from a sure thing.

