Carolina Panthers' blatant motives spell bad news for RB Miles Sanders
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers haven't had much to cheer this season. They are 2-7 after a disastrous run of results with injury problems aplenty. It's only slight, but things could finally be looking up.
Dave Canales leads his team across international waters to take on the New York Giants in Germany this weekend. This might not be the best spectacle between two of the league's bottom feeders. However, there is one exciting element to the contest that Panthers fans are eagerly anticipating.
Canales revealed that second-round pick Jonathon Brooks is being activated to the roster. The head coach didn't divulge whether he is going to play or not, but the running back feels confident he'll be able to handle whatever the coaching staff decides.
"I mean, I feel like whatever is thrown at me, I'm going to handle it. Whether that's a good amount of plays, whether it's not as many, I'm going to give my best effort on each play and just try to be a good teammate and help the team as best as I can. It's truly a blessing. I've fought my way hard through rehab and just mentally and physically, just getting back to this point, feeling 100 percent being able to be ready to be back on the field."- Jonathon Brooks via Panthers.com
The Panthers will take their time with Brooks. He's been out of action for a year after suffering a torn ACL during his final college campaign with the Texas Longhorns. Chuba Hubbard remains the lead backfield presence, so it'll be interesting to see how the No. 46 overall selection fits into this intriguing dynamic.
Carolina Panthers' intentions mean bad news for Miles Sanders
Carolina's blatant motives regarding Brooks' involvement spell bad news for Miles Sanders. The veteran remains on the squad after no interest was forthcoming before the 2024 trade deadline. Fans have seen enough of the underperforming player, who gained negative 10 yards from his touches in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints before being taken out of the firing line.
Brooks' pending return should impact Sanders' involvement more than Hubbard, who could reach the 1,000-yard rushing milestone if Canales gives him enough opportunities. Things look far less promising for the former second-round pick out of Penn State.
He's never come close to meeting lofty expectations following his arrival in 2023 free agency. Sanders looks like a prime salary-cap cut candidate next spring, which would save the Panthers around $5.22 million with a dead-cap figure of $2.95 million attached. Looking at how things have unfolded for the player in Carolina, this looks like a no-brainer.
If Brooks manages to come through his opening couple of games with no lingering effects health-wise, the Panthers can feel confident about putting more on his plate. That would be the final nail in Sanders' proverbial coffin in Carolina. It might even make him a healthy scratch down the stretch when one considers Raheem Blackshear's prowess in the return game.
Sanders is the latest in a long line of mishaps during the previous regime's roster construction. Those in power thought he could replace Christian McCaffrey's All-Pro caliber production after trading him to the San Francisco 49ers. It never came close.
Brooks is here to change all that. If everything goes according to plan, Sanders' time on the field will be done for good.