Panthers can't afford to let Bryce Young down by missing on these NFL Draft moves

As the Carolina Panthers prepare for the final days before the 2025 NFL Draft, one of the biggest aspects this team faces, still, is the idea that quarterback Bryce Young is attempting not to go down as a bust.

His rookie season was forgettable. Last year, he was benched.

And then, he showed signs of life. He started showing who we all thought he was coming out of Alabama. But, was that a flash in the pan or a true sign of improvement and development? We'd like to believe he's on the upswing, for good now.

But, in order to continue helping elevate his game, the Panthers should be looking closely at some top prospects in the draft.

Bryce Young would benefit from some specific Carolina Panthers draft targets

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren is widely seen as a top-5 or top-8 player in this class. Therefore, drafting him in the first round makes too much sense. Sure, the Panthers have a couple of younger tight ends on the roster, but Warren is an immediate upgrade and becomes a focal point right away.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The draft's top wide receiver is Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona. That's no secret. The Panthers' pick at no. 8 wouldn't be too early to select him, either. It's a justified selection if Carolina sees him as the best player on their board, and he'd immediately help elevate Young.

Carolina still doesn't have that true no. 1 wide receiver; at least, he hasn't emerged yet. McMillan possesses everything needed to take on that role, even as a rookie.

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

In the same conversation as McMillan helping fill that need of another weapon, Luther Burden III also fits the bill. He's much different, though, as Burden is a legitimate threat after the catch. He's slippery and moves extremely well with and without the ball in his hands.

Burden has long been a first-round type of prospect, but if the Panthers somehow wind up trading back up into the second round because he's there, then this is a massive win.

Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

Do the Panthers have a dire need for offensive linemen? No, not really, and that's a huge positive. However, this is a specific scenario. If the Panthers are on the clock in Round 3 at pick 74 and Robert Wilson is still on the board, he should be an easy selection.

Arguably the best center in the draft, Wilson could come in and wait a year until Austin Corbett's contract is up after the 2025 season and then slide right into the starting five.

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

The Panthers have Tommy Tremble, who is fine. They also have Ja'Tavion Sanders who is coming off a horrific injury in 2024, and we're still not sure if he'll end up panning out. At this point, why not continue trying to solidify the tight end position?

Harold Fannin Jr. is a strong Round 4 candidate who has the potential to be a starting tight end in this league and represents a high ceiling in terms of a receiving threat.

Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Once again, we look at a receiver here, and for the second time, it's a wideout who excels after the catch. Jalen Royals has a sudden burst when he makes his first move following the catch and then proceeds to break tackles with ease. Royals is a straight-up weapon. There's no other way to explain it. And, if he's available in the third round, he's an absolute value.

