Potential Carolina Panthers draft target draws comparisons to franchise legend

The Carolina Panthers are leaving all options on the table entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Most expect Dan Morgan to focus on defense with his first-round selection. However, there's a chance that could change depending on what options become available.

One prospect who's drawn pre-draft interest from the Panthers recently drew comparisons to a former team legend.

Morgan rightfully focused his acquisitions on the defensive side of the football in free agency. Rico Dowdle came in to replace Miles Sanders in the running back room and some offensive linemen were re-signed, but that was about it offensively. It's a calculated risk, but one the Panthers had to make looking at how things unfolded last season.

It also highlights the faith Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have in their young players. This is no more evident than the tight-end unit, with Tommy Tremble getting a new deal to continue his encouraging partnership with Ja'Tavion Sanders.

That hasn't stopped the Panthers from examining Tyler Warren's credentials in greater detail as part of their comprehensive assessments. Canales was gushing in his praise of the Penn State prospect at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's arguably the best tight end in this class, although momentum is also building around Michigan's Colston Loveland at the right time.

Tyler Warren compared to Carolina Panthers legend Greg Olsen by NFL Draft analyst

Matt Miller from ESPN also rates Warren highly, placing him at No. 9 in his pre-draft big board. The respected analyst also compared the incoming NFL hopeful to Greg Olsen, who needs no introduction to those who've followed the Panthers closely over their three-decade existence.

"[Tyler] Warren was a huge part of Penn State's offensive improvement last season, posting an incredible 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. He was at his best against USC, when he had 17 catches for 224 yards and one score. Warren has the speed to separate downfield and is the ideal "move" tight end, yet he does it with enormous size. He also showcased his all-around versatility, playing Wildcat quarterback and even center on a trick play." Matt Miller

Olsen was an exceptional performer. He became an integral part of Carolina's surge to Super Bowl contention in the mid-2010s, earning three Pro Bowl distinctions. His 524 receptions for 6,463 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns over nine years were all franchise records for tight ends. And he's never been truly replaced.

Matt Rhule let Olsen walk for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. It's been a constant stream of failed additions after that, although there's hope Tremble and Sanders can plug the void after years of trying.

Warren would change that in an instant. His smooth route-running, dependable hands, ability to gain yards after the catch, and red-zone prowess are highly coveted traits. He's also got the versatility to play in line, in the slot, or even outside. That matters a ton to offensive-minded coaches like Canales from a schematic standpoint.

Taking Warren at No. 8 overall doesn't seem likely. The Panthers need another explosive edge rusher, and they need a blue-chip guy with Day 1 starting credentials. Much will depend on how things shake out, but the scenario becomes more likely if Morgan engineers a trade-down for additional assets.

If Warren accomplishes even half of what Olsen managed, he'll be just fine. Whether that's in Carolina or elsewhere remains to be seen.

