Analyst issues pre-draft complacency warning to Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan

Dan Morgan spent considerable resources on defensive enhancements over free agency. One analyst pleaded with the Carolina Panthers general manager to avoid complacency despite these additions when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.

The Panthers have extra freedom in the draft after some notable acquisitions to Ejiro Evero's defense. This was an absolute necessity after such a torrid campaign from the unit last time around. Morgan's new faces should help enormously, but the hard work is just getting started.

Morgan is turning his attention to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Panthers are armed with nine selections as things stand. That enhances the team's chances of finding immediate difference-makers and intriguing development pieces to enhance depth.

There are plenty of options available within Carolina's strategy. Morgan will have a plan for every eventuality, but the consensus among analysts suggests another top-level defensive performer is a must at No. 8 overall.

Analyst urges Carolina Panthers to keep enhancing defensive front seven in the draft

This was a sentiment echoed by Bradley Locker from Pro Football Focus. The analyst stated that ignoring the defensive front would be a mistake, highlighting the edge-rushing room as something that needs an added injection of explosiveness despite the free-agent signing of Patrick Jones II.

"It might seem like Carolina’s defensive line is in strong shape on the surface after the team paid Tershawn Wharton $54 million and signed Pat Jones II and Bobby Brown III. Pairing those three with Derrick Brown and Jadeveon Clowney should seem like enough … right? Not so fast. Wharton and Brown figure to be a strong pairing on the inside, but edge defender will still need more juice, considering that Jones and D.J. Wonnum generated PFF pass-rushing grades below 57.0 last season. Failing to find a young stud next to Clowney — who is 32 and under contract for only one more year — would be inadvisable." Bradley Locker

It's a fair assessment. The Panthers got better in free agency. How much won't be revealed until competitive action commences, but Morgan can do Carolina more good by keeping his foot on the throttle and finding a couple of prospects from the college ranks capable of wreaking havoc.

Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham would be a difficult proposition to turn down if he fell into Carolina's lap. The Georgia duo of Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams are being heavily linked to the Panthers. Even someone like Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell is coming under the microscope.

This indicates Morgan isn't done improving the defense. He cannot ignore the weapons around quarterback Bryce Young completely, but there's confidence within the building that Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette could enhance their respective contributions significantly with another offseason to develop.

Whether it's Walker, Williams, or even someone like cornerback Will Johnson, the Panthers have to keep chipping away at their defensive problems early in the draft. That's a calculated risk entering Young's third season — one that will provide the roster with more balance and hopefully, make Carolina more competitive in the short and long term.

Morgan has a plan in place. Fans should trust his judgment until he gives them a reason not to.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis