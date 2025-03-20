Panthers' potential wide receiver plan touted (and it's the worst one imaginable)

Dan Morgan was right to focus his primary investments on the defensive side of the football in free agency. This led one Carolina Panthers insider to suggest those in power might be comfortable with what they have at the wide receiver position.

The Panthers have supreme faith in quarterback Bryce Young. It was a rollercoaster second season for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the improvements upon returning to the lineup after his benching left reasons for encouragement. More importantly, it got everyone believing in his potential as a franchise-caliber presence again.

Things weren't nearly as positive on defense. Morgan reacted accordingly, spending lavish sums to acquire free agents who could potentially make an instant impression. The Panthers have stood pat on offense aside from signing running back Rico Dowdle. Although that will probably change, it's still causing panic among the fanbase on social media.

The scars of David Tepper's press conference when he proclaimed Young's point guard capabilities meant the Panthers didn't need to have top-level wide receivers run deep among the team's supporters. They also remember how Cam Newton was devoid of any consistent receiving threats during his prime, forcing the signal-caller to take on huge responsibilities before this punishment eventually took its toll.

Carolina Panthers have faith in the wide receiver options available to Bryce Young

With trade targets and prominent free agents falling by the wayside, it'll be interesting to see where the Panthers go from here. Joe Person from The Athletic thought another option via the draft would be the preferred option, but the team insider suggested that Carolina is comfortable running it back with the options already around.

"Fans who last week were hoping the Panthers would trade for Tee Higgins likely would argue that this is a high-level need for [Bryce] Young and the offense. That’s understandable. But the Panthers still feel strongly enough about [Adam] Thielen’s skill set that they’re willing to give him a pay bump for his age-35 season, and they’re hopeful [Xavier] Legette will take a big step forward in Year 2. [Jalen] Coker, who outplayed Legette as a rookie, also should benefit from a full NFL offseason. [David] Moore proved to be a valuable veteran when Thielen was hurt. Still, the Panthers need another piece here, though Tet McMillan might be a stretch at 8." Joe Person

Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette could improve, but there's no guarantee. David Moore should be fighting for a roster spot rather than being guaranteed anything. The same goes for Dan Chisena. Adam Thielen remains one of the league's most efficient route-runners, but he'll be 35 years old next season after deciding to put off retirement.

The Panthers finally saw Young display promising traits and improved confidence last season. Thinking the hard work is over would be foolish. They must keep their foot on the gas and keep surrounding the signal-caller with the weapons needed to thrive.

Betting on potential or aging veterans is not enough. Every successful team around the league — whether it's the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or Minnesota Vikings to name a few — has two prolific wide receivers with proven production. The Panthers have one, and he's firmly in his career twilight.

It's a big gamble if Morgan opts to go down this route. For Young's sake, let's hope it pays off.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis