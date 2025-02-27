Dave Canales plants the seeds for potentially monumental NFL Draft curveball

Dave Canales and others in positions of power are about to get a good look at potential draft targets during NFL Scouting Combine drills. The head coach wasted no time in planting the seeds for a potential curveball in the first round.

The Carolina Panthers have a desperate need to fortify their defense after a woefully inept campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit in 2024. Dan Morgan also highlighted his desire to find more playmakers on offense to help quarterback Bryce Young build on his newly acquired momentum.

Adding to the receiver room will be considered depending on what opportunities present themselves. The Panthers also have some issues within the tight-end unit that must be resolved effectively.

Ja'Tavion Sanders should benefit greatly from his rookie experience and flashes in the passing game. Ian Thomas won't return and the Panthers are going to let Tommy Treble test the market, although Morgan hinted that he could be brought back depending on the financial commitment.

Regardless of whether Tremble returns or not, the Panthers need a legitimate game-changer. Greg Olsen's been gone a long time and Carolina is still searching for answers. Judging by Canales' comments at the NFL Scouting Combine, one prospect is bringing more intrigue than most.

Canales didn't give too much away. However, the twinkle in his eye when discussing what Penn State prospect Tyler Warren could bring to his offense is a noteworthy development worth monitoring as the assessment process unfolds.

"I think he's an incredible player. Speaking of versatility, here's a guy who can play close to the interior, and play physical because of his sheer size. But then, he does create some mismatches in the passing game. You know, you can hand him the ball. If you look at some of the teams who are using tight ends for a QB sneak. That would be a weapon for somebody in a short-yardage situation to utilize him. He's a very interesting prospect." Dave Canales

Warren is a lock to go in the first round. He's riding on the crest of a wave after breaking out for the Nittany Lions in 2024, accumulating 104 receptions for 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He was a matchup nightmare and the closest thing to a complete package you're likely to find entering the NFL.

The Panthers pick No. 8 overall. Tight ends don't tend to go that high looking at positional importance. One only has to look at where Brock Bowers — a generational prospect following a phenomenal career with the Georgia Bulldogs — ended up being taken to see that. Even so, Canales and Morgan won't hesitate if they believe he can have a similar impact.

Warren does it all. He can play in line thanks to his blocking prowess. He's a phenomenal asset from the slot, getting open quickly and using his exceptional body control to bring in tough catches. He can also move outside if the situation dictates, especially in the red zone.

Canales is suitably impressed and should be able to find ways for Warren to maximize his professional potential early on. Whether the Panthers have enough flexibility to make this move with so many other needs right now is another matter.

