Bryce Young's growth and 4 reasons Panthers are an attractive destination in 2025

When Dan Morgan accepted his promotion to become Carolina Panthers general manager, he had one primary goal: to restore pride to the franchise and make it respected around the league after years of misery under David Tepper's ownership.

It wasn't easy, but the Panthers went a long way to achieving this objective over the second half of 2024. There were notable on-field improvements. Carolina was competitive versus some elite-level opposition and picked up four extra victories to finish 5-12. More importantly, the NFL started looking at them differently.

The Panthers were no longer the league's laughingstock. They were not subject to any ridicule from the media. Morgan installed professionalism in the front office with a business-first mindset that always puts the team above all. Head coach Dave Canales set the right culture, demanding high standards from his players and never wavering in his belief despite facing early adversity.

Now, things are looking up. The Panthers have a lot of hard work ahead in the coming months to build on this newly acquired momentum. If Morgan and his staff make the moves needed to strengthen problem positions, they could enter the wild-card picture with a little luck.

With this in mind, here are five reasons why the Panthers are an attractive destination in 2025. We'll start with quarterback Bryce Young's growth.

Reasons the Carolina Panthers are an attractive destination in 2025

Bryce Young's growth

Things looked incredibly bleak for Bryce Young once upon a time. After a dismal start to the 2024 campaign and his confidence shaken to immeasurable levels, Dave Canales took drastic action. He benched the quarterback after two games, leaving his long-term prospects in tatters.

This was a huge call for Canales to make so early in his tenure. The head coach believed learning from the sidelines, getting a chance to develop away from the spotlight, and regaining confidence slowly made this decision easy. It could have gone either way. Thankfully for the Panthers, it provoked a positive response from Young.

Everything is different now. Young's sensational turnaround when reintroduced into the starting lineup galvanized an entire organization. Players, coaches, and fans believe again. The former Alabama star has his swagger back and is becoming more vocal as a leader. The Carolina Panthers are involving him more in the decision-making process, which speaks volumes.

Young is someone that players will actively seek out. He's not alone in that regard, but it's a big positive the Panthers must put to good use when the 2025 recruitment period officially begins.