Bryce Young reveals growing influence within Panthers' decision-making process

Bryce Young influence is growing within the Carolina Panthers.

The quarterback's incredible performance resurgence when reintroduced into the starting lineup was exactly the response head coach Dave Canales wanted. Young went from a potential draft bust to someone who could be the future of the franchise. Not many thought that was possible when the Panthers sent their confidence-sapped signal-caller to the sidelines.

Canales and general manager Dan Morgan never wavered in their belief. They had to change course, but they were always confident Young could respond positively and show the world why he was taken No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, the Panthers have already confirmed him as their 2025 starter and will work to mold a roster capable of taking him to new heights.

And Young is also getting a say in the decision-making process.

Carolina Panthers keeping lines of communication open with Bryce Young

Young revealed during his Up and Adams Show appearance on Radio Row before the Super Bowl that his input is being sought by Morgan. He's after his opinions on various subjects and wants to get him more involved. That's something the Heisman Trophy winner doesn't take for granted.

"He's always asking me stuff. He wants me to send him things and give my opinion, which I'm super grateful for. Him having that open mind and that open line of communication — wanting to include me in things — that means a lot. That goes a long way for me. He's done a great job and I'm super grateful." Bryce Young

The Panthers are treating Young like a franchise quarterback. They're the most important players. They hold a lot of stroke regarding locker room atmosphere and whether free agents would deem their team an attractive destination. This might not seem like much, but Carolina hasn't adopted this mentality since Cam Newton was at the peak of his powers.

Again, not many would have predicted this after his benching before Week 3 at Las Vegas Raiders.

Young has some work to do this offseason. His promising progress over the second half of 2024 was a good place to start, but more is needed to enter the top 10 discussions or potentially higher. The former Alabama star has hope where once there was nothing but pessimism. The fact Morgan is actively seeking his advice speaks volumes.

This is an exciting time for fans. The Panthers only won five games in 2024 en route to another high draft pick, but they were more competitive. They pushed some of the league's heavyweights right to the limit, including the two teams competing for the Super Bowl. More importantly, Young displayed the conviction, confidence, and ruthless mindset needed to change the narrative.

The Panthers will only go as far as Young takes them. Every leading contender needs a prolific quarterback — someone capable of coming through in the clutch and willing his team to greatness. If he can build on this positive momentum and his counsel bears fruit on the recruitment side, the better Carolina's chances will be.

Young has the keys to the kingdom in the palm of his hands. He'll be a big part of shaping the future for good or bad. Hopefully, it'll be on the positive side after years of perennial misery for this organization.

