Carolina Panthers legend hails Bryce Young's resolve to come back from the brink

Bryce Young's career could have gone either way after the Carolina Panthers benched their quarterback just two games into the 2024 season. His resolve to fight back in the face of adversity didn't go unnoticed by one team legend.

It was an adapt-or-die situation for Young. His production wasn't up to the required standard and the player's confidence dipped to unrecognizable levels. Taking him away from the spotlight was a drastic yet understandable measure from head coach Dave Canales. Thankfully, it brought a positive response.

Young learned from the sidelines. He emerged as a leader and developed away from the spotlight. Canales never lost faith despite the speculation in the media. When veteran Andy Dalton's unfortunate car accident provided a window of opportunity, the Heisman Trophy winner seized the moment in no uncertain terms.

Things look more promising now. Young looks like a franchise quarterback and has already cemented his status as the team's starter in 2025. This doesn't happen without high character and exceptional work ethic to turn the tide.

Greg Olsen lauded Bryce Young's resolve during Carolina Panthers turnaround

Former Panthers tight end turned FOX analyst Greg Olsen lauded Young's attitude and determination when speaking to Joe Person from The Athletic. He believes this is also an example for others to follow and stands to serve Carolina well moving forward.

"There would be games last year where we wouldn’t see him throw the ball five yards downfield. He just looked more confident in himself, the scheme, the people around him. I’m happy for him. He does it right. He’s a kid that I want my boys to look up to. I want them to model themselves (after). He could have quit. He could’ve gone in the tank. He could’ve folded. The bounce back that he took was one of the best stories in football. It represents everything we want to teach our kids about resiliency, just the ability to keep going." Greg Olsen via The Athletic

Young never took a step back. He was down but far from out. His ability to focus on the task at hand and ignore the outside noise won the locker room's respect. His teammates went all out to ensure his second opportunity went smoothly.

This sort of thing carries a ton of weight with veterans and young players alike. The former Alabama standout could have followed the trend of other failed high-end picks and thrown in the towel, accepting his fate and fading into the proverbial NFL wilderness.

Canales saw it too. He maintained the same urgency by taking things one week at a time with Young. When there was no doubt about his status, that's when the head coach finally provided his signal-caller with some semblance of long-term security.

Young knows the job isn't finished. The Panthers want him to develop in the coming months before competitive action resumes again. But unlike last offseason, there is coaching and schematic continuity to provide a more stable foundation.

Once the supporting cast improves, it's all systems go. And don't be surprised if Young enters the top 10 conversation among NFL quarterbacks if the same trend continues.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis