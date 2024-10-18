Carolina Panthers' communication is key to containing Jayden Daniels in Week 7
By Noah Bryce
In another game of ifs and buts in Week 6, the Carolina Panthers will battle a player who could have been the face of their franchise in another universe this weekend.
A lot of things have not gone right for the Panthers in recent years. The one that continues to bite them in the back is the decision to trade up and take Bryce Young instead of waiting for what many saw as a better crop of quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft. One of those quickly developing names is Jayden Daniels.
Daniels is rapidly becoming one of the best young quarterbacks in the league. Both from a physical talent perspective as well as an innate ability to read NFL-caliber defenses. These abilities get better with every game.
While all of this should be taken with a grain of salt as Daniels has yet to face a truly competitive team and come out on top, the Panthers are not that. There are also signs that the game is slowing down for the rookie passer.
Carolina Panthers must identify pre-snap alignments to contain Jayden Daniels
The only thing that can help stem the tide is developing some communication in this young defense. The main job of a linebacker in the NFL is to be the leader of the defense and make sure everything is ready before the ball is snapped - to read the offense and make the necessary counter moves. Things that just aren't happening at the moment.
There were many moments where the Panthers seemed caught off guard or quite literally tripped over their own feet against the Atlanta Falcons. That is exactly the kind of thing that good communication can fix.
Putting the pieces, even if they are not exactly up to the required standard, in the right spot goes a long way to keeping games close. Not letting that explosive play down the field that Daniels loves to throw get by you.
To put this into perspective, Kirk Cousins did not exactly have the best of games against the Panthers last week. However, the top five receivers on the Falcons averaged over 10 yards per reception. And Drake London averaged 12.3 on six catches.
This kind of stat line shows just how far down the field these passes were going. Then you take into account the running backs were averaging over six yards per carry, and you can see just how exploitable the interior of this defense is at the moment.
The Panthers have to figure out a way to get these young linebackers to see the game. It doesn't look like help is on the way any time soon with Josey Jewel still not 100 percent and Shaq Thompson on season-ending injured reserve.
Blown coverages and missed assignments are not a winning recipe against a team brimming with confidence like the Commanders. Especially with players like Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler setting the tone in the run game.
This team does not have the talent to make up for mistakes. The Panthers have to be in a position to succeed pre-snap, or there is no chance of keeping this game close.
These young guys are going to have to learn quickly.