Panthers defender has hilarious reaction to historic Patrick Mahomes payday

Patrick Mahomes has been the face of the league for a long time. Some might not like it, but it's a fact. And despite the quarterback recovering from a serious knee injury, that didn't stop the Kansas City Chiefs from tying him down to even more years on his contract.

And the record-breaking deal provoked a hilarious response from one Carolina Panthers player on social media.

Mahomes reportedly signed a deal that makes him the NFL's first $500 million player. It's two more years under the reworked deal, with new money at $239.05 million and a total value of a whopping $504.75 million. It's a ground-breaking sum that once again raises the bar as salaries continue to soar around the league.

Carolina Panthers edge rusher Princely Umanmielen had hilarious response to Patrick Mahomes' deal

Inevitably, this caused a stir among fans, coaches, and even some current players. One of those was Panthers' second-year edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, who reacted to the news in his typically tongue-in-cheek way.

Renegotiating after a 450 million dollar contract 🫩this the greed they was talm bout in the Bible 😂😂 https://t.co/5EMJG4awPC — Princely Umanmielen (@d1princely) June 10, 2026

Quarterbacks get the most money. That's just the way it is, and it's the way it'll be long into the future. The NFL bubble is never going to burst, and as long as the salary cap continues to go up, players are going to get an even bigger piece of the pie.

Mahomes has earned it. He led the Chiefs on a borderline dynastic run. Things might be fading on that front, but when healthy, there are very few (if any) better. And now, he'll get the chance to cement his status as a true great of the game in the place where he was drafted for the remainder of his career.

Umanmielen's ambitions for the new season are more modest. He flashed pass-rushing potential as a rookie, but the 2025 third-round pick has a long way to go before he becomes the total package. With Jaelan Phillips and Nic Scourton projected as the starting tandem, any impact he makes will have to be from a rotational role once again.

He's got the athleticism and explosiveness. Umanmielen needs to refine his technique and become more impactful against the run when opportunities arise. If he can do that, the former Ole Miss star can expect his reps to increase accordingly.

As for Mahomes? He's working hard to get in time for the 2026 season opener. It's a lofty goal after a torn ACL and LCL late in the campaign, but the reports around his recovery are encouraging nonetheless.

Being a $500 million man — the very first in league history — is a lot to live up to. But if anyone can do it, it's Mahomes.