Panthers fans can’t look away after Dane Brugler’s latest mock call

The Carolina Panthers don't have to force anything in the 2026 NFL Draft, especially with their pick at No. 19. General manager Dan Morgan did a tremendous job of kicking this ambitious project to the next stage in free agency. Now, it's about building on these foundations with his latest group of college prospects.

Nothing has been dismissed. The Panthers could go in several different directions with their first-rounder, which is what makes them so exciting. Everything from a new weapon for quarterback Bryce Young to an interior defensive lineman is on the table. And the prospect highest on Morgan's board will be the choice.

There are still needs. Dane Brugler of The Athletic solved one of them in his latest mock draft, which could arguably be Carolina's best-case scenario above all else.

Dane Brugler gives Carolina Panthers' dream draft scenario with Dillon Thieneman at No. 19

Brugler, one of the most respected draft analysts in the business, had the Panthers taking Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman at No. 19 overall. While it remains to be seen whether he'll still be available, this would instantly upgrade the Panthers' defensive secondary opposite Tre'von Moehrig.

"As Carolina continues to build its defense, [Dillon] Thieneman has the versatility that will speak to general manager Dan Morgan and the Panthers coaches. He would upgrade both the coverage and run defense from day one."

Thieneman is a popular name among Carolina fans, and with good reason. He put together an exceptional college career at Oregon. He backed it up with an exceptional showcase of athletic prowess at the NFL Scouting Combine. He is an elite-level tackler who excels in coverage, making him the perfect complement to the skill set Moehrig brings to the table.

Safeties who can play multiple spots are becoming a trend in the NFL. Thieneman ticks those boxes, able to play either safety position and also in the slot cornerback role if the situation dictates. He's got fluid hips and outstanding footwork. The ball skills are first-class, and coaches wax lyrical about his relentless preparation and work ethic for good measure.

If Thieneman can be a little more disciplined and improve his angles in pursuit, someone is going to have a decade-long starter on their hands. The Panthers would need to get extremely lucky to bring him on board. But if the gifted defensive back is around, it will no doubt provoke a strong discussion in Carolina's war room.

It'll be an anxious wait. Thieneman could easily be taken by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12 if they don't trade up. The Minnesota Vikings are looking for someone to fill the gaping void left by Harrison Smith, and they pick one spot ahead of the Panthers.

There are many unknowns and very few sure things in this draft class. Thieneman might be as close as it gets outside the top 10.