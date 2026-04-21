Panthers fans caught off guard with shocking reunion no one saw coming

Dan Morgan never stops working. The Carolina Panthers may have their sights set on the 2026 NFL Draft, but that didn't stop the general manager from adding even more competition from the veteran pool.

And in this instance, it was a shocking reunion that almost nobody saw coming.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Panthers have signed quarterback Will Grier to go alongside Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett in the room. This is a return to where it all began for the player, who was taken by Carolina at No. 100 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Carolina Panthers bring Will Grier back to where it all began for the quarterback

Grier was initially seen as a developmental project who could potentially take over from the great Cam Newton over time. The decision to draft him was met with complete dismay by Carolina's loyal fan base at the time, and he did nothing to alleviate those concerns. He played two games as a rookie and wasn't seen in the NFL regular season again.

The former West Virginia standout was around for one more season. Grier's progress was insufficient, and the Panthers released him shortly before the 2021 campaign. He's bounced around the league since, spending the most time with the Dallas Cowboys, with additional stops on the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Now, he's back in Carolina. Even so, fans shouldn't see this as anything more than a camp body, and it should not prevent Morgan from drafting a late-round quarterback if the right opportunity presents itself.

The Panthers wanted to get younger behind Young this offseason. Andy Dalton was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Dave Canales sees something in Kenny Pickett that can be salvaged. Grier is 31 now, so his ceiling may have been reached, but Carolina wants to find out for sure.

It's a dart throw from Carolina, designed to fill out the roster and nothing more. Young is their guy, and Grier's arrival does not change that in the slightest. What this move does is give Morgan some extra freedom in the draft, especially if no quarterback prospect provides value lower down the order.

This isn't the same organization Grier was removed from, either.

At the time, the Panthers were at the height of their dysfunction under inept head coach Matt Rhule. Things look a lot more promising now, but it's a small margin situation for the signal-caller as he looks to make the 53-man roster.

While that seems unlikely, the Panthers are giving Grier a chance.

What comes next is down to the player.