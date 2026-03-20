Panthers fans expected this with Andy Dalton but it still says everything

When the Carolina Panthers signed Kenny Pickett to back up Bryce Young, it was a signal. And now, with Andy Dalton officially traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2027 seventh-round pick, that signal has turned into a full-blown direction.

This was always going to happen.

Let’s be honest, the compensation isn’t turning any heads. A 2027 seventh-round pick is about as modest as it gets in the NFL trade market. But the Panthers were moving on from Dalton regardless.

Dalton had already been given permission to seek a trade. But instead of releasing him for virtually nothing, general manager Dan Morgan managed to get something back.

Carolina Panthers' trading Andy Dalton means much more than the compensation

And in this case, something really is better than nothing.

On top of the draft pick, the move also clears $2.1 million in cap space and $4 million in cash for 2026. That’s not insignificant for a team still shaping its roster around a young quarterback on a rookie deal.

Dalton’s time in Carolina was always about more than wins and losses. The veteran quarterback came in to stabilize the room and mentor Young, and by all accounts, he did exactly that. Across three seasons, he started seven games and appeared in 13, stepping in when needed, including during a rocky stretch for the Alabama product in 2024.

But this version of the Panthers isn’t looking backward anymore.

With Young entering a critical fourth season, the organization is clearly focused on building a quarterback room that aligns with his timeline. Bringing in Pickett, who is 27 and still has theoretical upside, fits that approach far more than keeping a 38-year-old whose best role had already been fulfilled.

The Eagles now add a veteran insurance option behind Jalen Hurts. For Carolina, the equation was much simpler. Move on. Get value. Turn the page.

This trade isn’t really about a seventh-round pick or clearing up a little bit of cap space here and there. It’s about committing fully to Young. Keeping Dalton around may have been comfortable. Still, it wasn’t necessary, and in today’s NFL, comfort rarely leads to progress.

So while the return may feel underwhelming on the surface, Carolina Panthers fans seem to understand the reality. This was about making the move that had to be made and getting something out of it in the process.