Panthers fans may soon realize this move was anything but random

The Carolina Panthers' big splashes came on the defensive side of the football to begin free agency. However, there is one acquisition on offense that could be a lot better than fans expect.

It always seemed likely that Cade Mays would depart in free agency. The Panthers already had a lot committed to their offensive line, and the starting center's consistent 2025 performances wouldn't go unnoticed by other franchises. That proved to be the case, with the Tennessee product signing a deal with the Detroit Lions.

General manager Dan Morgan needed to find a replacement quickly. This is a pivotal position for quarterback Bryce Young, and Mays's presence will be missed if a suitable option doesn't come into the fold. As it turned out, the Panthers turned to Luke Fortner, and one NFL analyst gave this understated transaction his seal of approval.

Luke Fortner could become a surprising impact player for the Carolina Panthers

Ryan Smith of Pro Football Focus named Fortner among the under-the-radar signings who could make a big impact next season. The analyst highlighted his improved production with the New Orleans Saints as a reason for optimism. This isn't breaking the bank either, which allows Morgan to focus his primary investments elsewhere.

"[Luke] Fortner started 10 games for the New Orleans Saints in 2025 and is coming off his best season in the NFL, earning a 72.5 PFF pass-blocking grade (fifth out of 37 qualifying centers) after allowing just 11 pressures across 442 pass-blocking snaps.

"Cade Mays – the Carolina Panthers starting center in 2025 – signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the Detroit Lions. Fortner can step in at center for 2026 at a discounted contract that frees up their cap to spend elsewhere in free agency."

This would be the best-case scenario for the Panthers. Fortner's arrival won't preclude Morgan from drafting a longer-term option at some stage during the draft, potentially even in the first three rounds. But in Fortner, they have a dependable veteran with proven starting experience at the highest level.

Not much of that has been positive in recent years, but he showed signs of life in 2025. Fortner looked assured as a pass blocker and also made a difference against the run. He doesn't possess the long-term upside of Mays, but this could be a nice fill-in until the Panthers find something else.

Having two elite-level guards to depend upon isn't going to hurt, either. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis are a formidable duo who cause untold problems for opposing offensive linemen. They also make everyone around them better, which will only serve Fortner well as he looks to make the most of this intriguing opportunity.

Morgan will add more if the right draft prospect comes along, but Fortner might be a surprise that most don't see coming.