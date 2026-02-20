Panthers insider reveals $9 million cap opening that could shift the offseason

Dan Morgan is looking to raise extra money before free agency. Some veteran players have already been tabbed as potential cut candidates, but there is another way the Carolina Panthers can provide additional financial freedom heading into a critical recruitment period.

And fans should be talking about it more.

He may have arrived in Carolina without the same hype as fellow offensive lineman Robert Hunt, but Damien Lewis has been nothing short of phenomenal at the left guard position. The player knew Morgan and head coach Dave Canales from their time together on the Seattle Seahawks. The power duo knew what sort of impact he could make, and the former LSU standout has delivered so far.

Carolina Panthers could gain extra cap space with no-brainer Damien Lewis extension

Lewis's aggression, durability, and consistency have been a breath of fresh air. Joe Person of The Athletic agrees, leading the respected insider to suggest that the Panthers should strongly consider giving the dominant force a contract extension early this offseason.

"The former Seattle Seahawks lineman has been among the Panthers’ five highest-graded offensive players by Pro Football Focus the past two seasons, finishing behind only right tackle Taylor Moton and rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan in 2025. He’s also been dependable, missing only two starts in two years. As [Damien] Lewis enters the third year of a four-year deal, the Panthers should lock him up long term." Joe Person

This is an investment in the future. Lewis is still just 28. Considering how well guards tend to play well into their thirties, this could be a shrewd investment from Carolina to lock down a core protector in front of quarterback Bryce Young.

According to Over the Cap, extending Lewis with two years remaining on his deal would give the Panthers an extra $9.02 million to spend this year. Considering they are only projected to have $12.57 million available with 54 players under contract, those extra resources are desperately needed.

It seems like a no-brainer. Lewis has proved his worth as a cornerstone piece, and if the money works, this should be a relatively straightforward exercise. The fact that this potential contract also gives Carolina some extra freedom to strengthen other areas only sweetens the pot.

Lewis and Hunt have completely changed the tone around Carolina's offensive line. Morgan took a big risk by spending so much money on the interior pair to kick off his time at the helm, and it paid off handsomely. And if the player is willing, expect the Panthers to tie him down at some stage during the offseason.