Panthers fans might not expect the move Dan Morgan could be planning

Whether or not the Carolina Panthers will be aggressive in free agency remains one of the main questions surrounding the team.

In the past, team owner David Tepper has been willing to pay big, especially if it means filling a position of dire need. Still, the sobering reality is that a big-ticket free agent might be more of a pipedream.

What is universally true for nearly all teams is that they are constantly scraping for value. Although most would not consider cornerback a need, the Panthers’ front office could stand to benefit by adding a cheaper or more talented option in free agency.

Carolina Panthers would benefit from a nickel cornerback upgrade this offseason

This could have key implications for Ejiro Evero’s secondary. A coach’s favorite who might just not have the ceiling to be successful could be passed on for a more talented option. Chau Smith-Wade had a memorable pick-six en route to a shutout win against the Atlanta Falcons last season, but was incredibly inconsistent at times.

There are a ton of nickel corner options that would give the Panthers an instant upgrade over Smith-Wade. Alontae Taylor from the New Orleans Saints has the size to match up against tight ends. He is the exact type of dual-threat the Panthers need.

Dee Alford and Cobie Durant are other options that would add speed to the Panthers' defense. Both have better ball-hawking ability than Smith-Wade.

All three players have played well against the Panthers in the past. Durant had an interception of Bryce Young in the wild-card playoff round. Taylor baited the Panthers’ signal-caller into a game-sealing interception.

The Panthers’ front office could also make a long-term decision by making a bigger splash. Greg Newsome II has a lot of upside and might be a more costly option, but the former first-round pick can play in the nickel and outside.

Although the Panthers might have limited cap flexibility at the moment, they currently rank 19th in cash spending. Every few seasons, Tepper is willing to dish out a ton of guaranteed money, and in 2024, the team ranked in the top-10 in the same category after inking big contracts with Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis.

The added benefit at the cornerback position would be the long-term flexibility the Panthers would gain. It would be the first time in a while that Carolina would be making a proactive signing and not a reactive one. That principle carries weight.

General manager Dan Morgan would be gaining leverage. The Panthers might not be in a position to overpay Mike Jackson Sr. next offseason. They could also add draft capital if they wanted to move on from Jaycee Horn in the future.

This might not be the move fans expect, but it could pay dividends both in the short and long term. Morgan and the front office would secure Tepper's approval as they look to bolster the Panthers as one of the league's most efficient franchises.