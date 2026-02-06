Once-promising draft pick is about to find out what the Panthers really think

The Carolina Panthers will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of the roster enhancements required this offseason. Now that Ejiro Evero is sticking around after narrowly missing out on the Las Vegas Raiders' head-coaching vacancy, reinforcements on the defensive side of the football will be a top priority for general manager Dan Morgan.

And for a once-promising draft pick, he could be one offseason move away from plunging further down the depth chart than ever before.

Carolina has a prolific cornerback tandem on the boundary. Jaycee Horn affirmed his status among the league's best in 2025, earning his second straight Pro Bowl selection along the way. Mike Jackson Sr.'s breakout was much more surprising, coming of age with exceptional production and a level of consistency fans haven't witnessed from the player previously.

Chau Smith-Wade could face a fight to retain his Carolina Panthers starting spot this summer

This gives the Panthers a formidable 1-2 punch that makes it difficult to gain passing yards outside the numbers. However, things are much easier across the middle, which is something Morgan would no doubt look to address at some stage this offseason.

The Panthers don't have enough. And for Chau Smith-Wade, he's about to find out what those in power really think about his growth two years into his professional career.

Smith-Wade played 63 percent of Carolina's snaps this season as the nickel cornerback. He flashed promise, but giving up 83 percent of his targets and a 105.8 passer rating when targeted doesn't exactly scream consistency.

It's worth noting how inept Carolina's linebackers were in coverage. That made things even more difficult for the 2024 fifth-round pick out of Washington State. Still, it shouldn't stop the Panthers from potentially seeking upgrades.

While Smith-Wade's status on the roster is unlikely to be in jeopardy, his starting role certainly should be.

Adding a prolific nickel option in free agency or the draft could be another telling piece of the defensive puzzle. Couple this with the outstanding promise of Horn and Jackson as an elite tandem, and the promise of a dynamic edge rusher and true three-down linebacker coming into the mix, and things are suddenly looking up for Evero's much-maligned unit.

Smith-Wade should continue to develop. He's only 23 with everything ahead of him. At the same time, Morgan believes that the Panthers are ready to win right now. That means there is no room for passengers or half measures.

What that means for Smith-Wade's status remains to be seen. But the defensive back should be bracing himself for a real fight to retain his starting berth this summer.