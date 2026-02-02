Panthers just got their first crucial offseason win without lifting a finger

The Carolina Panthers' defense returned to the league average in 2025. It's not the finished article just yet, but the growth demonstrated how defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's scheme could work if the personnel improves.

Some fans were still calling for change. Head coach Dave Canales put an end to that, revealing that Evero had already signed an extension before the campaign. However, Carolina's defensive growth also saw the respected figure enter the head-coaching cycle once again.

Evero interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they went in different directions, hiring Kevin Stefanski and Mike McCarthy. The Las Vegas Raiders showed much more interest, making him a high-priority target after reportedly being impressed with the overall plan, including the offensive development with projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

Carolina Panthers will get Ejiro Evero back in 2026 after Raiders hire Klint Kubiak

That didn't get rubber-stamped. The Raiders are reportedly hiring Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak instead, which confirms Evero will be back with the Panthers in 2026. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN affirmed that he was the No. 2 option, but the need for an offensive mind proved to be the difference when push came to shove.

"The Raiders front office has begun notifying the rest of the field that they have been eliminated as the team has made its decision on a head coach. Carolina DC Ejiro Evero was considered the No. 2 in the equation behind Klint Kubiak. Team was pretty zeroed in on going offense." Jeremy Fowler

The two third-round compensatory picks would have been nice, of course. However, keeping this continuity is arguably more helpful.

Carolina won the NFC South and secured a playoff spot for the first time since 2017 this season. If general manager Dan Morgan can find the right enhancements for his defense in free agency or the draft, that should make Evero's unit even better. Not everyone is going to come along for the ride, but there are some decent cornerstone pieces in place to take things up a notch.

Those critical of Evero want more aggressive coverage schemes, especially in key moments. Bolstering the pass rush would go a long way toward achieving this, and Morgan should also prioritize a three-down linebacker who can impact proceedings in all phases.

Evero fell narrowly short of securing a head-coaching gig. But if the Panthers' defense takes another step forward next season, and the team makes the knockout rounds for the second straight year, that could be enough for a team to take the plunge during the 2027 cycle.

That's a win-win for everybody.