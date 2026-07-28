Panthers fans will absolutely love what's brewing in Tampa Bay

The Carolina Panthers are focused on preparing for the 2026 season at training camp. But a notable development is brewing elsewhere in the NFC South that could greatly benefit them.

According to his agent, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea has handed in a trade request just before camp begins. It's a stunning development, stemming from a lack of progress on a new deal as a contract year approaches.

Vea wants more long-term financial security. The Buccaneers haven't budged as yet, and there is now a real chance of the imposing force holding out over training camp until the matter is resolved one way or another.

Carolina Panthers wouldn't be shedding many tears if Vita Vea leaves the NFC South

This will be music to the ears of Carolina's offensive line.

Vea has been a significant thorn in their side from the moment he was drafted as the No. 12 overall selection in 2018. He's a gargantuan presence to move against the run, arguably the league's best nose tackle when firing on all cylinders. Despite his 6-foot-4, 347-pound frame, the Washington product can also get after the quarterback, boasting 35 sacks in eight seasons.

Rumors are circulating that Vea prefers a move to either a team in California or the Las Vegas Raiders. It doesn't seem like the Los Angeles Rams have the capital to make a move. The San Francisco 49ers have the money to spare, but their window is closing. The Los Angeles Chargers are on the up, but whether they'd go all in on a move like this is debatable.

And as for the Raiders? They are a long way from competing.

Of course, this could merely be a ploy from Vea and his representatives to wake up the Buccaneers. Forcing the issue with a trade request typically provides the urgency needed to get something worked out, but if Tampa Bay decides to cash in, the Panthers' chances of retaining their NFC South crown instantly improve.

That's how special he is.

Carolina's offensive line interior remains strong, despite general manager Dan Morgan letting starting center Cade Mays leave for the Detroit Lions in free agency. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis are a dominant guard tandem, with free-agent signing Luke Fortner providing experience in the anchor role until confidence increases in fifth-round pick Sam Hecht. The Panthers are well-positioned to counter Vea's supreme threat, but it would be much better if they didn't have to deal with him at all.

Time will tell on that one, but Vea's drastic measure is the clearest sign yet that all is not well in Tampa Bay.

And in a division where the finest margins matter, it could work to the Panthers' advantage.