4 supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers 2026 training camp Day 3

The Carolina Panthers will have their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday. Head coach Dave Canales and his staff have been easing the players in gradually over recent days, but the tempo is about to surge.

We are still early in the process. The Panthers are building everyone up slowly, and conditions haven't exactly been ideal more often than not. But aside from some slight injury issues and a devastating blow to edge rusher Nic Scourton, everything is proceeding as planned.

And on the third day, the offense got the better of proceedings with an emphatic showcase of what they could potentially accomplish this season.

Some are already shining as the intensity increases. With this in mind, here are four standout performers from Day 3 of Carolina's training camp before the 2026 campaign.

Supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers 2026 training camp Day 3

Bryce Young - QB

As previously stated, it was the offense's day. And based on the reports from those in attendance, this was quarterback Bryce Young's best session of training camp so far by a considerable margin.

Despite the torrid weather conditions, Young was accurate, had conviction in his throws, and made everything tick. When the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is on point, he is an outstanding distributor of the football. And hopefully, this can become the springboard to a strong summer and an even better regular season.

Ja'seem Reed - WR

Young cannot shine alone. The pass-catchers at his disposal still have to catch the football, and Ja'seem Reed was among the legitimate standouts.

Reed's chances of making the 53-man roster remain slim, but his contested catch prowess, ability to create separation, and desire to maximize every opportunity caught the eye. If the same trend continues over the summer, he'll give the coaching staff plenty to think about.

Corey Thornton - CB

With Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. still sitting out practice, opportunities were given to Carolina's other cornerbacks to take center stage. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Corey Thornton is emerging as the best of the rest.

Thornton came of age last season as an undrafted free agent, winning the starting nickel cornerback job. A long-term injury dented his momentum, but the Louisville product has shown no ill effects now that he's back to full health. A big role awaits if he keeps this positive trajectory going.

Xavier Legette - WR

This is the second time Xavier Legette has found himself on this list over the three days so far. While that doesn't count for much in the grand scheme of things, the hard work he's put in throughout the offseason is already paying off.

Legette looks leaner, sharper, and more focused. It hasn't been the smoothest ride over the first two years of his professional career, and shining over the summer hasn't been a problem, but all hope is not lost for the South Carolina product.