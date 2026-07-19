Carolina Panthers' 53-man roster prediction before training camp

Players and coaches for the Carolina Panthers begin reporting for training camp on July 21 as the 2026 season officially gets underway. There is excitement brewing for head coach Dave Canales's third season following the second consecutive year of improving the Panthers' win total by three. After winning the NFC South, the franchise wants to add another this season.

General manager Dan Morgan was busy in his third season in the role, making splash moves in free agency and stabilizing the offensive line as recently as this past week after the team brought back versatile offensive lineman Brady Christensen, a fan favorite. It has been interesting to see the offseason discourse play out, but now it's time for action to commence.

As the Panthers begin to report for camp this coming week, it is a swell time to share the latest batch of roster projections. These will likely change in the coming weeks, as camp risers always make a statement in the early going while roster bubble battles get underway.

Here's how the Panthers' 53-man roster could pan out before training camp begins.

Please note: Offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (patellar tendon) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (neck) are likely candidates to begin the season on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and won't count to the 53-man roster.

Carolina Panthers 53-man roster prediction ahead of training camp

Carolina Panthers offensive roster

Quarterback (2): Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett

Running Back (3): Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, Trevor Etienne

Wide Receiver (7): Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, Chris Brazzell II, David Moore, Brycen Tremayne, John Metchie III

Tight End (4): Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Feleipe Franks

Offensive Line (10): Rasheed Walker, Monroe Freeling, Taylor Moton, Damien Lewis, Robert Hunt, Luke Fortner, Sam Hecht, Brady Christensen, Chandler Zavala, Ja'Tyre Carter

A key absence here is Jimmy Horn Jr., the explosive sixth-round wide receiver from Colorado who showed flashes at times but was a fairly raw playmaker overall. Without a true special-teams skill set, he faces a tough hill to climb this summer. I expect the Panthers to keep seven wideouts, with Moore and Tremayne's special teams abilities keeping them on while Metchie's return experience helps.

With how the numbers worked out, it comes down to Franks and James Mitchell as the fourth tight end. Franks is better on special teams overall, and his relationship with Tracy Smith matters. Everything else here is straightforward, especially with Christensen's return giving Carolina ample depth along the offensive line.

Carolina Panthers defensive roster

Defensive Line (5): Derrick Brown, Lee Hunter, Bobby Brown III, LaBryan Ray, Aaron Hall

Outside Linebacker (4): Jaelen Phillips, Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, Patrick Jones II

Inside Linebacker (5): Devin Lloyd, Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherelus, Bam Martin-Scott, Jackson Kuwatch

Defensive Back (10): Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., Tre'von Moehrig, Nick Scott, Corey Thornton, Will Lee III, Akayleb Evans, Lathan Ransom, Zakee Wheatley, Isaiah Simmons

Hall looks to be the next undrafted free agent gem from Morgan, as the two-time Duke team captain has a chance to shine during camp this summer. Trevis Gipson and Thomas Incoom make a case to be the fifth outside linebacker, but I envision Isaiah Simmons and rookie Jackson Kuwatch replacing them on special teams. Evans is a lock due to his abilities on the unit as well.

I have a hard time seeing Chau Smith-Wade making the 53-man roster unless he has a terrific summer. He lacks the size and special teams experience to be a mainstay, and his work at safety during OTAs suggested someone who is fighting for a spot on Sundays. Thornton, Lee, and Wheatley are likely competing for playing time at nickel.

Carolina Panthers special teams roster

Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald

Punter: Sam Martin

Long Snapper: JJ Jansen

Fitzgerald has the kicking job locked in after a great rookie season with clutch kicks and long bombs from 50-plus. Martin proved to be a weapon by landing 48.2 percent of his punts inside the 20, good enough for sixth in the NFL. Jansen will look to continue his outstanding Iron Man streak this season as one of the best long snappers in the game.