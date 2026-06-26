Panthers' special-teams ace might be closer to a roster lock than fans realize

The Carolina Panthers are in a buoyant situation that has allowed them to add depth at multiple positions this offseason.

General manager Dan Morgan spent big money on key free agents, but many of the signings he made were to bring back depth support. This not only allows the Panthers to increase competition during training camp and the preseason, but also opens the door for those who made the most of it last season.

A forgotten duty is that if you are a depth player on a 53-man roster, you are likely to contribute on special teams, becoming a critical asset to this unit's operation.

Akayleb Evans' special teams value could confirm Carolina Panthers roster spot

Believe it or not, having a good kickoff and punt coverage, field goal units, and return game makes for winning football. That is why cornerback Akayleb Evans is making a stake in reserving a spot on the team.

Dave Canales runs a developmental coaching staff. Evans is still a toolsy player with the talent to be a sufficient NFL starter — progression is never linear. While his play was uninspiring at times on defense, it was the opposite on special teams, where he was a coverage man on kickoffs, punts, and returns.

That's a valuable asset. Looking at the current cornerback room, Evans has a chance of being a lock to be on the 53-man squad heading into training camp next month.

Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Corey Thornton, and rookie Will Lee III are all expected to be the top four players at cornerback. That leaves a fifth and possibly sixth place available. I expect the final spot to be taken by Evans, who has the special-teams ability to provide depth in that regard.

In what is likely a hot take, Evans has a better chance of making the roster than 2024 fifth-round pick Chau Smith-Wade, who has been a starter at nickel for the past two seasons but is in the thick of a competitive battle for the role this summer. That's how valuable being the fifth or sixth corner on a team is in the NFL.

The top four are likely seeing the field a majority of the time, especially if the nickel is coming from the cornerback position. Evans is like the David Moore of the room: ultra-reliable on special teams and average on the defensive rotation.

Call me crazy, but I like Evans' chances of being on Carolina's roster. Training camp will tell us a lot about how it turns out.