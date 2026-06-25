4 Panthers draft picks who could be under serious threat at training camp

The Carolina Panthers are starting to find their groove when it comes to the draft. And not before time, either.

Incompetent evaluators like Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer are long gone, replaced by a structured, methodical leadership structure led by general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales. Brandt Tilis is also an influential figure behind the scenes, and the trajectory is now pointing up.

Carolina's youth movement is a driving force behind its resurgence. Morgan has built through the draft, found some gems in undrafted free agency, and struck with conviction to sign established veterans capable of instantly changing the mindset. The growth from bottom-feeder to NFC South champion in just two years speaks for itself.

It's been a recipe for success. However, with the Panthers looking to take the next step into genuine contention, the dynamic has shifted slightly.

And that might not be good news for everybody.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers draft picks who could be on shakier ground when training camp begins.

Carolina Panthers draft picks who could be under serious threat at training camp

Chandler Zavala - OL

Carolina's offensive line dynamic has some unknowns, primarily at left tackle and center. But for interior lineman Chandler Zavala, he's still fighting for relevancy.

Zavala has dealt with some significant injury problems in recent years. His production when given reps hasn't been especially encouraging either. There is a depth spot open for the North Carolina State product, but others will also fancy their chances of unseating him from the squad in the final year of his rookie deal.

Chau Smith-Wade - DB

Corey Thornton's return to health and outstanding offseason have increased the pressure on Chau Smith-Wade. There doesn't seem to be much doubt about his place on the roster. However, after starting for large parts of the 2025 campaign, anything less would be a blow.

That scenario looks realistic if Thornton keeps shining. The Panthers are trying Smith-Wade in back-end coverage at the safety position, which could be his only legitimate chance to be anything more than a rotational presence next season.

Jimmy Horn Jr. - WR

Competition for places in the wide receiver room is fierce. Several spots are cemented, and there are growing signs that David Moore will also be on the team. That doesn't leave many positions for the rest, which raises the stakes exponentially for Jimmy Horn Jr.

It would be surprising if the Panthers gave up on Horn after just one season. He's got some useful traits after the catch, but concentration issues were evident throughout his rookie campaign. If that doesn't change, a scenario could emerge where Carolina prefers others.

Ja'Tavion Sanders - TE

The Panthers are seemingly happy enough with their tight end options as things stand. Nothing was done to improve the unit this offseason, which represents a significant leap of faith from Morgan with so much at stake for Carolina in 2026.

It's now or never for Ja'Tavion Sanders.

The former Texas standout failed to match his breakout hype last season, but the Panthers are willing to keep faith for now. With Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans also vying for starting involvement, a massive effort is needed from the 2024 fourth-round pick to cement his importance.

Otherwise, he could be on the fringes.