4 surprising candidates who could make the Panthers' 2026 roster

The Carolina Panthers run a developmental program that rewards high performance under head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan. Even after last season's growth, the same methods have already been apparent this offseason.

Morgan believes the Panthers are close. Canales is eager to build on last year's NFC South title triumph. The players are taking nothing for granted, knowing that the slate has been wiped clean. Everything must be earned once again, and there will be plenty of twists to come when training camp and preseason games arrive.

That's for the not-too-distant future. For now, here are four surprising candidates already staking a strong claim to make the Panthers' roster in 2026.

Surprising candidates who could make the Carolina Panthers' 2026 roster

Akayleb Evans - CB

The cornerback unit is fascinating. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. are a dynamic tandem. Corey Thornton seems to be winning the fight to start in the nickel, and fourth-round pick Will Lee III should also have a role to play. What happens behind this quartet is less certain.

Chau Smith-Wade will still fancy his chances of carving out a roster spot for himself. However, Akayleb Evans' prowess on special teams might just give him the upper hand before training camp.

Stone Forsythe - OT

The Panthers currently have first-round rookie Monroe Freeling and veteran free-agent signing Rasheed Walker battling it out for the starting left tackle job. Ikem Ekwonu is expected back at some stage during the 2026 season, but dependable options are required for quarterback Bryce Young before then.

There were a few eyebrows raised when the Panthers signed Stone Forsythe in free agency. His production was abysmal for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, so he's nothing more than a depth option. Given the optimism around Walker and Freeling, that's all Carolina needs.

Aaron Hall - DL

Carolina's defensive front looked secure until Tershawn Wharton's neck injury shifted the dynamic. Lee Hunter could come in to start at the nose, with Bobby Brown III moving to a 3-4 end role. This unfortunate setback improves the chances of others, which brings undrafted rookie Aaron Hall into the equation.

Hall has made an outstanding impression since joining the Panthers this spring. Tougher tests are coming, but he's got a shot at finding his way onto the team with a strong summer.

David Moore - WR

The Panthers have implemented a youth movement in their wide receiver room. But it's already starting to look like veteran David Moore will find his way onto the 53-man roster once again.

Moore is a polarizing figure among the fan base, but he's got the complete trust of Canales. He's a respected leader and a solid special-teams player. His chemistry with Young was on point at minicamp, which will only enhance his claims.