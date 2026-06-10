Ikem Ekwonu update adds a tense new layer to Panthers’ blindside battle

The Carolina Panthers have a fascinating dynamic brewing on the blindside of their offensive line. Rasheed Walker was signed to a team-friendly deal in free agency. He's competing with Monroe Freeling, the No. 19 pick whom those in power believe can develop into a franchise cornerstone.

Then, there's Ikem Ekwonu.

The No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft was in line for a major payday this offseason before suffering a ruptured patellar tendon against the Los Angeles Rams. This was a devastating blow to Ekwonu, but he's attacking his rehabilitation and staying engaged, willing to help his teammates prepare effectively for the new campaign.

No definitive timeline has been laid out for Ekwonu's return. The Panthers have the pieces in place to avoid placing any unnecessary pressure on the left tackle. But in a contract year, he'll want to get the all-clear sooner rather than later.

Carolina Panthers expect Ikem Ekwonu back in 2026, but where does he fit into their plans?

Dave Canales provided the most encouraging update yet on Ekwonu's progress. The head coach revealed that he is "crushing" the rehab phase, and though no specific date was given, the Panthers expect him back sometime during the 2026 season.

While it was still a little vague, which is understandable, it's the first time Carolina has stated Ekwonu will be around to help them. Just when that'll be is anyone's guess, but the encouraging progress being made has shifted the landscape slightly.

Ekwonu knows how high the stakes are. He knows the Panthers potentially drafted his replacement in Freeling. He also knows there are no guarantees regarding a new deal next spring. That is providing all the momentum needed to hit his milestones quickly, and things are looking up.

Walker or Freeling will start the season, depending on who wins their summer position battle. Ideally, that will be the Georgia product, but if he needs a little extra time to get up to speed, the veteran is more than capable of filling the void in the short term.

How they perform in the regular-season pressure cooker could also have a ripple effect on Ekwonu when he finally resumes football activities.

Some believe Ekwonu could switch inside, but the Panthers have an exceptional guard tandem in Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt. They could move someone to the right-hand side, but Carolina extended Taylor Moton last year. He's a locker room leader and supremely consistent, so that doesn't seem all that likely either.

These decisions are outside of Ekwonu's control. All he can do is focus on his recovery and hit the ground running when he gets back. After that, everything else should take care of itself.