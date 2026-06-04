Panthers may have revealed a heartbreaking truth about Ikem Ekwonu

The Carolina Panthers always draft with conviction. That has certainly been the case with general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales.

Conviction defines Carolina's front office. Fans saw this come across in the latest edition of Panthers Blueprint, an all-access look inside the organization and how the team is built from within.

The Panthers were laser-focused on drafting Georgia Bulldogs left tackle Monroe Freeling at No. 19 overall. That may also be telling for Ikem Ekwonu's long-term future.

Ikem Ekwonu's future with Carolina Panthers looks murkier than ever before

Coming off a career regular season, left tackle Ikem Ekwonu was set to enter the offseason in search of a new contract extension. Any chance of that happening came crashing down after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon in the playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Ekwonu's season outlook is to be determined, given the Panthers brass has been shy to specify a timeline for the fifth-year lineman. However, examining some of the tea leaves in the latest Blueprint episode made me ponder his status in Carolina further.

In a draft night conversation, the team discussed moving up with the Detroit Lions for Freeling, sending one of their fifth-round picks. "If they take him, we're out," said Morgan to team owner David Tepper, as the Houston Texans had an undisclosed offer to move up with Carolina.

Tepper then asks Morgan, "Is that worth it to you?" With Morgan replying, "I mean, yeah, we get a tackle of the future...or we can hold out."

Of course, the Panthers held out. The Lions took Clemson tackle Blake Miller, and Carolina landed its guy in Freeling. Yet, it is the "tackle of the future" statement that gives me a clearer indication of where the team is with Ekwonu, his rehab timeline, and his future with the organization.

Long story short: it looks murky, at best.

Some will argue that there could be a place for Ekwonu to start when or if he returns to the field in 2026. If the Panthers drafted the guy they believe is the tackle of the future, they'll have to play him at some point this season. There's also a reason why they brought in tackle Rasheed Walker: depth and short-term consistency.

Carolina certainly won't bench Taylor Moton, Robert Hunt, or Damien Lewis just to play Ekwonu; it makes little sense. I doubt Canales and offensive line coach Joe Gilbert would stunt Freeling's development just to have the North Carolina State product back in the lineup for experience's sake.

Ekwonu had some good moments last season. He can be a quality starting left tackle in the NFL, but that likely won't be with the Panthers.

That time may have unfortunately passed in heartbreaking fashion, and you never want to see a player's time with a team come to an end because of an injury like Ekwonu's.