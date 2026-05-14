Panthers just revealed a heartbreaking Ikem Ekwonu truth without saying a word

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan proclaimed that there will be a legitimate competition between veteran free-agent signing Rasheed Walker and first-round pick Monroe Freeling for the starting left tackle job this summer. But there was no mention of Ikem Ekwonu.

There didn't need to be.

This omission told fans everything they needed to know about Ekwonu's mysterious recovery timeline. Information has been hard to get out of Morgan and head coach Dave Canales, but it's not too hard to read between the lines now.

Carolina Panthers are clearly not expecting Ikem Ekwonu back anytime soon

Ekwonu suffered a devastating blow with a ruptured patellar tendon in Carolina's narrow wild-card playoff round defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. This typically involves a lengthy rehabilitation period, and it completely eviscerated any hope the blindside mauler had of getting a lucrative contract extension this offseason.

Morgan might not be giving definitive dates, letting Ekwonu recover at his own pace before things become more concrete. Even so, signing Walker and drafting Freeling spoke volumes.

The Panthers are not expecting him back anytime soon. Depending on how things go, Ekwonu could end up missing the entire 2026 campaign. And if Freeling becomes what Carolina envisages, that creates an even bigger problem for the No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

This setback couldn't have come at a worse time for Ekwonu. The final year of his contract is fully guaranteed either way, but his future beyond that is now shaky. He'll be aiming to get back sooner rather than later. However, there is just no telling how much this injury will take out of him in the long run.

Morgan couldn't wait around. The Panthers have too much at stake for that after winning the NFC South and returning to the playoffs. Walker was the stopgap acquired on a team-friendly deal, but Carolina invested enough in Freeling at No. 19 overall in the draft to give him the job right away on the blindside if he impresses enough.

What that means for Ekwonu's future is anyone's guess. But that is all outside of his control.

Getting healthy is the first step. After that, it's about building back strength and confidence. Getting a massive deal is seemingly out of the question now, but the Panthers could offer him a shorter-term commitment while potentially examining the prospect of kicking him inside to the guard position.

That's just one option. It's not ideal, but Ekwonu and the Panthers have to play the poor hand they've been dealt. And who knows, perhaps the North Carolina State product's fortunes will improve just as quickly as they disintegrated.