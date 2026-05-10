Panthers are already seeing the Monroe Freeling sign fans hoped was coming

The Carolina Panthers got a stroke of good luck when offensive tackle Monroe Freeling slipped through the cracks and into their laps at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but it seems like the incoming rookie has made a positive first impression.

Freeling is not the finished article yet. He's got all the size and athleticism in the world, but some technical flaws must be eradicated. And if he wants to reach his first-round billing, adding some additional strength to be more impactful on running plays is only going to help.

It's early days, but head coach Dave Canales revealed that Freeling is well on the way to achieving this objective.

Carolina Panthers are already seeing exceptional commitment from Monroe Freeling

Canales outlined that the former Georgia standout has put on weight since the NFL Scouting Combine, which is all part of growing into his frame. He's still young, but the movement length and athleticism were also as advertised throughout Carolina's rookie minicamp.

"I mean, first of all, he looks great. He's been working really hard, just trying to continue to increase his strength. He showed up about 325, and looked great, moved well, showed the length, and all the things.

"That was just kind of an emphasis of his, and I mean, if you think the guy's 21 years old, so he's still growing into whatever his frame is. But as we know, seasons get long, and guys have a chance to kind of settle in and focus on some things, and the work showed up. But he looks great, he's moving well, so I'm really pleased with that."

At a time when college prospects are entering the league much later, due to NIL and the obvious financial benefits, the Panthers have a highly promising 21-year-old edge protector whose ceiling is through the roof if everything comes together. These might only be the first building blocks for Freeling, but they are extremely important.

And he's taking them seriously.

Nobody should have expected anything less. He was a fast-riser in college thanks to his sterling commitment, which received praise from Kirby Smart. Everyone in the first round has talent, but the Panthers also know that they are going to get maximum commitment from Freeling at all times.

The Panthers needed to get younger and cheaper along their offensive line at some stage. In Freeling, they have a potential star with some extra polish. And the player is already working hard to repay Carolina's faith in his promise.

This is just the start. But the signs are positive nonetheless.