Dan Morgan just made Panthers rookie prove he belongs right away

The Carolina Panthers saw enough in Monroe Freeling to take the offensive tackle at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. And according to general manager Dan Morgan, the incoming rookie is going to get his shot at earning a starting job right away.

Freeling has all the physical tools one looks for in a productive left tackle at the next level. He's got the size and length. His athleticism is absolutely off the charts. Even though his starting experience with the Georgia Bulldogs was limited, the outstanding flashes suggest his ceiling is extremely high.

The Panthers believe they have something special on their hands. And Morgan drew the battle lines in the sand before Carolina's offseason program ramps up.

Carolina Panthers will let Monroe Freeling and Rasheed Walker fight it out for left tackle spot

Morgan revealed there will be a legitimate competition over the summer between Freeling and veteran free-agent signing Rasheed Walker for the starting blindside role. The front-office leader is pleased with the options available as Ikem Ekwonu recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon. And whoever impresses the most will get the nod.

“In terms of Monroe [Freeling], he’ll compete with Rasheed [Walker]. We were lucky to get him in free agency, another guy we think highly about, a veteran who’s played a lot of games in this league. We feel like we have a lot of optionality there and looking forward to seeing those guys compete.”

This is probably why Morgan was able to get Walker on a team-friendly deal. The Panthers knew even more competition was coming, and the veteran was up for the challenge. But in an ideal world, Carolina's first-rounder will pick things up quickly enough to get the start in Week 1.

If Freeling needs a little longer, Walker is more than capable of filling the void. He gained plenty of starting experience with the Green Bay Packers, propelling himself from a seventh-round pick into an important part of their plans. The best way for the rookie to learn is live-fire reps, but the Panthers won't hesitate to delay his introduction if some additional polish is required.

Freeling was an investment in the future. The Panthers have too much money committed to their offensive line for it to be sustainable. The first-rounder is cost-effective for the next four years. Carolina also spent a fifth-round pick on Sam Hecht, who could also be a cheap starter with high upside if everything goes well.

Walker won't be giving up without a fight. Freeling is looking to make his presence felt immediately.

May the best man win.