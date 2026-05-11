Dave Canales fuels Panthers' hype around rookie who waited far too long

The Carolina Panthers got the opening chance to see their first-year players on the practice field at rookie minicamp. It's a bedding-in period, of course, but that doesn't mean there wasn't a chance to catch the eye.

And head coach Dave Canales raised hype even further around one Day 3 draft pick who has all the makings of a bona fide steal.

When center Sam Hecht fell into the fifth round, the Panthers did not hesitate to end his slide. It was a longer wait than expected before the Kansas State product heard his name called, but he may have landed in the best possible fit for immediate playing time.

Dave Canales raises the hype for Carolina Panthers rookie Sam Hecht

Canales seemed pleased with Hecht's early integration. The coach outlined the positive traits he brings to the table, and the Panthers will have no problem throwing more at him when the time comes for the rookies to link up with the veterans at OTAs.

"He's done a great job in these last couple of days; excited to throw more on his plate as we get back together with the full group.

"What showed up for Sam is on film, you see a guy that's under control, a guy that plays the center position really well. At a professional level, even from his film last year, and that's what showed up in these last two days, his ability to stay calm, make the point, work his combos with the guys, and just kind of bring that type of balance and cohesiveness that you need to have with the inside three."

Experts and fans are anticipating a genuine battle for the starting center job this offseason. Veteran free-agent signing Luke Fortner might be the favorite, due to his experience, but the signs suggest that Hecht is going to get a fair shot over the summer.

This is a positive first impression from Hecht, but the hard work is just beginning.

There are new blocking concepts to learn, new teammates to work with, and a completely new pace of the game compared to the college level. There will be good times and bad, but the incoming rookie has Canales' attention in short order.

Hecht was touted as a potential Day 2 pick before the draft. The Panthers got him midway through Day 3. Being overlooked for so long is only going to motivate the player even more, and there is a lot to like about his potential to secure prominent responsibilities sooner rather than later.

This was a tremendous start to life in Carolina for Hecht, but tougher challenges are on the way. How he copes will go a long way to determining his role in 2026 and beyond.