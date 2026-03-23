Luke Fortner wasn’t supposed to matter now he might hold the Panthers together

Carolina Panthers center Luke Fortner’s story started with an unusual choice between football and band.

“I had a big decision going into my freshman year of high school,” Fortner said. “Am I going to play in the band? Or play football?”

It has appeared to be the right decision. Now, it’s led him to Carolina on a one-year deal worth up to $2.75 million; a low-risk move with potentially high impact.

With Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis, and Taylor Moton in place, the foundation is already there. Even with Ikem Ekwonu expected to miss time, there’s enough experience and talent to feel confident about the group.

Luke Fortner could be a glue-guy for the Carolina Panthers in 2026

But center? That was the unknown. While Fortner isn’t flashy, he’s exactly what the Panthers needed.

In 2025 with the New Orleans Saints, Fortner quietly put together the best stretch of his career after taking over as the starter in Week 8. As the offense found its rhythm late in the season, he was (literally) right in the middle of it.

There’s also something else working in Fortner’s favor. The situation around him.

Not every center walks into an offensive line flanked by players like Hunt and Lewis. Not every center joins a group with this much experience and continuity. Fortner knows it, too.

"Obviously, I've watched them play for a while and always enjoyed watching them and feel like they do a great job," Fortner said of the two guards who will be on either side of him. "One of the coaches said, 'You've got two big dudes next to you,' so I think that'll be obviously exciting to play with those two, and I think we'll have some success."

That matters more than it sounds. Centers rely on chemistry, timing, and trust. Stepping into a stable environment gives Fortner a chance to settle in quickly, especially with a full offseason to build a connection with quarterback Bryce Young.

On the surface, this is a one-year deal for a player who’s bounced between teams over the last year. But context matters. Carolina’s previous starting center, Cade Mays, signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the Detroit Lions. They needed an experienced presence to step in and fill the void.

Now, the Panthers are making their own decision. They are betting that Fortner can be the steady presence in the middle of a line that’s trying to take the next step.

If they’re right, this will be more than just a solid signing. It’ll be the move that quietly holds everything together.