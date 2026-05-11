3 supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers 2026 rookie minicamp

After months of pre-draft testing, interviews, and wondering what the future may hold, the Carolina Panthers' rookie class got down to business at the team's annual minicamp. This was their first bedding-in period as professional players, and it was also their only chance to make a positive first impression.

The Panthers are all about giving opportunities. It's a developmental staff that rewards hard work. Nothing is given, and everything must be earned. That was the message to every new recruit, whether it was a first-round pick like offensive tackle Monroe Freeling or those coming in for tryouts.

It was a fascinating couple of days, and some were more impressive than others. With this in mind, here are three supreme standouts from Carolina's rookie minicamp in 2026.

Supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers 2026 rookie minicamp

Sam Hecht - C

There is plenty of excitement building around center Sam Hecht. The fifth-round pick was seen as a massive steal by most in the media, with many speculating about whether he can become a starting-caliber option sooner rather than later. It's early days, but the positive impression left at Carolina's rookie minicamp was notable.

Hecht is acclimatizing well, according to both coaches and the media in attendance. There is a long way to go, and free-agent signing Luke Fortner won't be giving up his spot without a fight, but this could be a legitimate competition over the summer.

Chris Brazzell II - WR

The Panthers added a different dynamic to their offense with third-round wide receiver Chris Brazzell II. His size and speed were showcased to full effect during his first taste of NFL practices. His large wingspan also flashed in the red zone, according to those watching from the sidelines.

There is some work ahead for Brazzell. His route tree needs improvement, and his catching technique lets him down at times. But as a true downfield and red-zone threat, the former Tennessee standout has the scope to make an impact right out of the gate if the same trend continues.

Lee Hunter - DL

The Panthers felt like Lee Hunter was worth trading up a couple of spots for in the second round. While the interior of the defensive line wasn't seen as an area of need heading into the process, general manager Dan Morgan is all about taking the best prospects available at all times.

Hunter believes he can make an instant impression as a legitimate nose tackle alongside Derrick Brown and Tershawn Wharton. The boundless enthusiasm he brought to Carolina's rookie minicamp and his explosiveness off the snap were other things that impressed throughout.

The Texas Tech product is coming to dominate, and he's off to the best possible start.