4 Panthers strengths that could power a stunning surge in 2026

The Carolina Panthers are on the upswing after winning the NFC South for the first time in a decade.

The Panthers improved their roster this offseason, adding more high-ceiling talent and reliable depth at every turn. Strengths and weaknesses are taking shape on paper, which will finally be displayed to the public this summer when Carolina gets an early go at training camp and a longer preseason.

If the Panthers are to repeat as division champions in 2026, these four strengths will help them get there and then some.

Biggest strengths on the Carolina Panthers roster in 2026

A top-tier cornerback duo

One of the great emergences from the Panthers' surprise playoff run was their cornerback duo of Jaycee Horn and veteran Mike Jackson Sr. The tandem combined with nine interceptions and 27 passes defended; Jackson led the league in passes defended (19), and Horn finished second in interceptions (5).

This is the best tandem the Panthers have had in many years. Fans should appreciate what they have at the position, as it won't last forever. If Horn and Jackson remain healthy in 2026, Carolina's pass defense and run support could quickly improve.

Franchise cornerstone talent on defense

One of the great things about the Panthers defense this season is their talent retention and acquisition. I've already mentioned Horn, whose impact on the secondary is never in question given his outstanding play. The rest of the defense has at least one franchise cornerstone option at every level of the unit.

Derrick Brown is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the game. Linebacker Devin Lloyd has emerged as a game-changer, and Tre'von Moehrig is one of the most versatile safeties in the NFL. Assuming he lives up to the contract, edge rusher Jaelan Phillips could be slotted with this group.

There are playmakers everywhere. This is a great sign and direction for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Wide receivers on the rise

For the past couple of years, general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have attacked the wide receiver position, starting with Xavier Legette in 2024, the undrafted gem in Jalen Coker, selecting Tetairoa McMillan, and drafting Chris Brazzell II in the third round this spring.

Suddenly, Carolina has a bright future on the perimeter for franchise quarterback Bryce Young, who is expected to take full advantage of the current group of pass-catchers.

McMillan is set for another productive year, while Coker received a nice payday. Legette has struggled with inconsistencies, but his ceiling remains high, as does Canales' confidence. Brazzell now gives the Panthers a boost in the vertical passing game.

It does feel as though Carolina has one of the most tantalizing young wideout rooms in the league heading into training camp.

Coaching stability

A significant strength for the Panthers isn't necessarily the players; it's the coaching staff that has stuck around for much of the past three years, including the defensive coaches from the Frank Reich days.

Development and continuity have been priorities for Canales when leading this operation. Having Brad Idzik at his side and handing him the play-calling duties showcases trust in the internal process and the work put in for gamedays. Adding Darrell Bevell as an offensive assistant is a plus as well.

Continuity is incredibly important for young teams like the Panthers. The fact that Canales has kept most of this staff intact throughout a rebuild underscores the organization's growth heading into an all-important 2026 campaign.