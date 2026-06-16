Panthers minicamp revealed a roster battle already being won

The Carolina Panthers have prided themselves on a youth movement that has brought gradual progress under head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan. However, every team needs a few solid veterans who can provide a sense of calm and an underrated influence behind the scenes.

And for one team insider, that's why wide receiver David Moore stands a good chance of making the 53-man roster once again in 2026.

Moore goes completely under the radar, which is fine by the player. He wasn't on the field much last season due to injury, but Canales trusted the wideout enough to re-sign him. This was a surprising vote of confidence for some fans, but his eye-catching performance during Carolina's early offseason program indicates he is eager to make up for some lost time.

David Moore has already enhanced his claims for Carolina Panthers roster spot

Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer is among those who believe Moore should be penciled in for the roster heading into the pre-summer break. He also didn't understand why there was so much negativity around the player from some sections of the fan base.

While Moore doesn't have the elite-level potential of Tetairoa McMillan or the intriguing upside of Jalen Coker, he's got a lot of likable traits.

He's a dependable pass-catcher with good chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young. Moore is the elder statesman in Carolina's receiver room, a role he takes seriously. The former East Central Tigers standout is also an asset on special teams, further enhancing his overall influence.

Moore is not a roster lock by any stretch. But based on the relationship between the player and Canales, and on his strong start to Carolina's preparations for the new campaign, it's a battle he is undoubtedly winning right now.

Not every receiver is Randy Moss. Not everyone will be a focal point. Moore has accepted his role: to help out on the rotation, guide his young teammates on the right path, and make his presence felt on special teams. That is literally all the Panthers are looking for, and he's doing enough to prove capable of handling these tasks effectively in 2026.

The job isn't finished. Competition for places remains fierce, so keeping this up when the tempo increases at training camp is crucial.

McMillan, Coker, Xavier Legette, and third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II will be on the team. That leaves arguably two spots for the rest. If Moore takes one, it'll be a straight fight between Brycen Tremayne, John Metchie III, and Jimmy Horn Jr.

It'll be a fascinating dynamic to watch over camp and the preseason. Moore still has some hard work ahead, but things are looking promising.

Even if some fans don't like it.