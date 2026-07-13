Jimmy Horn can make a crowded Panthers position room even harder to predict

Jimmy Horn Jr. is looking to prove himself all over again this summer. The Carolina Panthers have increased competition in the wide receiver room, so the 2025 sixth-round pick cannot afford to get left behind.

It's a precarious situation, of course. However, he's got the traits that could make Carolina's decisions at receiver even more complicated.

Horn was not the finished product, and still isn't. He needs to expand his route tree and improve his concentration. There were too many lapses at key moments that hurt the team, and this has to change if he wants NFL longevity.

Jimmy Horn Jr. must demonstrate the desired improvements at Carolina Panthers training camp

The Panthers are not in a position to wait around. They are coming off an NFC South title success and have ambitions to go much deeper into the playoffs this time around. There is no room for any underachievers or players they cannot trust. If Horn cannot raise confidence, Carolina now has alternatives to potentially fill the void.

Removing Horn from the equation after one NFL season doesn't quite fit with the Panthers' draft-and-develop mentality under the current regime. At the same time, general manager Dan Morgan won't just keep around his lower-level selections without the necessary substance.

Horn has to fight his way to relevancy just like everyone else. It'll be difficult, but there is still hope.

While Horn looks pretty far down the pecking order right now, there is a way he can book his place on the team. The Colorado product is elusive with the football in his hands. Given running back Trevor Etienne's struggles in the return game last season, this is a spot where he could possibly provide an upgrade.

He'll probably be aiming for more, but this is a more realistic objective compared to being an offensive focal point under new play-caller Brad Idzik.

Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are entrenched as the starting duo. Xavier Legette and third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II will also have roles to play. Head coach Dave Canales fully trusts David Moore, so he'll probably make the 53-man roster. That leaves one or two more spots for the rest, and Horn is in a real fight to secure his future.

The likes of Brycen Tremayne, John Metchie III, and maybe even Dan Chisena are the strongest candidates. Horn isn't lacking in confidence, but standing out at training camp and maximizing every carry, target, or kick return in the preseason is essential.

After that, everything else is out of his hands.

It's a fascinating dynamic to watch. It's put-up-or-shut-up time for Horn, and he must come through when it counts.

Otherwise, the Panthers could face a difficult decision.