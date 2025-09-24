Panthers rookie quietly gets vote of confidence as pressure mounts

The Carolina Panthers were almost flawless against the Atlanta Falcons en route to a shutout victory. But for one rookie, another costly mistake could have gone a different way if the team hadn't been firing on all cylinders.

There were very few reasons for concern, in all honesty. Even so, the rumble on a punt return from running back Trevor Etienne is something that cannot continue if he wants to cement the role firmly.

Etienne's ball security hasn't been too stellar. The former Georgia standout's minor blips early in the campaign have gone relatively unpunished. Still, if the Panthers want to reach loftier expectations and be more competitive in 2025, these are flaws that the first-year pro needs to improve moving forward.

Carolina Panthers haven't lost faith in Trevor Etienne despite Week 3 fumble

The Panthers gave Etienne a vote of confidence as preparations for Week 4 against the New England Patriots gather pace. He was once again listed as the team's starting kick and punt returner on their unofficial depth chart. That might not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but it indicates the role remains his barring injury.

For how much longer is the big question nobody knows the answer to right now. Any more fumbles or lack of conviction in catching the football won't be well-received. And although head coach Dave Canales would never admit it, the lease is probably shorter this week than it was last week.

Etienne is a talented player. The Panthers believe so, too, taking him at No. 114 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is firmly behind Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle in the running back pecking order, but he did exceptionally well to become the return game starter.

Getting a job in the NFL is one thing. Keeping it is something else entirely.

Nobody is pressing the panic button just yet. Etienne has the gig for now, and he's more than capable of brushing off this error en route to a profitable first season in a professional environment. David Moore, Dowdle, and perhaps even sixth-round rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. are waiting in the wings if more mistakes arrive, so nothing but supreme execution will do moving forward.

Rookie mistakes happen. It's all part of their learning curve. However, if Etienne ends up costing his team in a close game, the Panthers will have a big decision to make.

The first-year pro deserves the benefit of the doubt for now. But make no mistake, Etienne will be under more scrutiny than ever before.

