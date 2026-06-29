Panthers’ crowded receiver room could force painful summer sacrifice

The Carolina Panthers now have a surplus in their wide receiver room. Not everyone is going to make it, and a team insider believes Jimmy Horn Jr. could potentially be the odd man out when push comes to shove.

Horn arrived as a sixth-round pick last year. He flashed brief moments of promise, but concentration issues prevented the Panthers from getting him heavily involved. Having a full season of experience should help, but Carolina has also raised the bar considerably.

General manager Dan Morgan was not going to sit on his hands. He knew more was needed, and the Panthers now have significant competition for places. Horn will still fancy his chances of earning a roster spot, but it's no longer as clear-cut as it once was.

Carolina Panthers insider puts Jimmy Horn Jr.'s future in doubt

Joe Person of The Athletic agreed. While the insider acknowledged that Horn didn't have a bad early offseason program, he could still fall victim to the numbers game without an exceptional training camp and preseason slate.

"(Jimmy) Horn, last year’s sixth-round pick, didn’t have a bad spring. But his place on the depth chart became a little tenuous with the additions of Chris Brazzell and John Metchie and the return of veteran David Moore.

"Metchie has the benefit of having played with Young at Alabama, while the Panthers hope Brazzell can be a home-run threat. Horn caught 11 passes for 108 yards as a rookie, and only played five special-teams snaps all season."

Horn has talent. He's quick and elusive with the football in his hands. It would be surprising if the Panthers got rid of a draft pick after only one season, but Morgan is moving the project up a notch.

He believes the Panthers are ready to win right now. The moves Carolina made this offseason further highlight this intent, and there is no room for passengers. Anyone not pulling their weight will be looking for alternative employment. That's the path Horn is looking to avoid.

Carolina's wideout dynamic will be a fascinating watch over the summer. The Panthers will give everyone a legitimate shot, and strong performances will be rewarded. It'll come down to the fine margins for Horn and everyone else. Making the enhancements needed is crucial.

All hope is not lost for Horn. While the top four receiver spots — five if David Moore goes through — are locked up, there are still a couple of positions open. His back is against the wall, but the Colorado product has overcome adversity before. He must now do so again.

This is a sink-or-swim scenario for Horn. It'll be interesting to see what he is truly made of.