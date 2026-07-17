Panthers' clearest reunion opportunity just became far more complicated

Brady Christensen now has the all-clear to resume football activities after recovering well from a torn Achilles. This immediately sparked speculation that the Carolina Panthers would bring back the versatile offensive lineman, and they now have a roster spot open after quarterback Will Grier's shock retirement.

However, a new report indicates the Panthers may not be alone in coveting the 2021 third-round pick out of BYU.

Christensen has many likable traits. He wouldn't be guaranteed to be a starter in Carolina, but he'd be an instant upgrade on their depth options. He loves living in Charlotte, but after turning down offers from elsewhere last offseason, he may be more receptive this time around.

Carolina Panthers have competition if they want to bring back Brady Christensen

According to the popular podcast Panthers on Tap, Christensen already has a few offers on the table, but he has not yet committed to signing with any team. But with training camp on the immediate horizon, things could move quickly in the coming days.

Brady Christensen has a few options on the table but hasn’t signed anywhere yet, per source. With training camp getting underway next week it could happen very soon.



He’s been cleared for contact after suffering an Achilles injury last season as @mike_e_kaye reported. — Panthers On Tap (@PanthersOnTap) July 16, 2026

While the Panthers have kept in touch with Christensen, and there is an obvious connection between the player and the franchise, it's not that simple. The lineman is now 29, and he'll be 30 in September. He's also worked exceptionally hard to get back from a serious injury, so it would be a surprise if he wasn't seeking a place where he could potentially start.

That won't be in Carolina.

Monroe Freeling and Rasheed Walker are battling it out for the left tackle spot with Ikem Ekwonu on the sidelines. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis are entrenched as the starting guard tandem, and the same goes for veteran right tackle Taylor Moton. Luke Fortner and fifth-round rookie Sam Hecht are fighting it out to start at center, and these plans are pretty much set in stone.

Christensen would be a valuable depth piece who can play anywhere along the offensive line. But in all honesty, that might not be all he's looking for now.

It sounds as if other teams are in the mix. If they can put up the money and give Christensen a route to playing time, that might put the Panthers lower down the pecking order. But there is just no telling for sure right now.

Decision time is looming. Christensen is itching to get back involved after missing so much football, but he needs the right offer and the right opportunity. The Panthers will probably make their pitch, but others could have bigger and better opportunities waiting.

And after everything Christensen's worked through to get to this point, nobody could blame the lineman for putting himself first.