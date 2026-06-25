Panthers' reunion buzz grows around injured veteran who never wanted to leave

The Carolina Panthers are always looking to make roster improvements. With players on their summer break and training camp on the immediate horizon, this could be the perfect chance for general manager Dan Morgan to shake things up.

And there is one possible re-signing that continues to gain traction.

Carolina's roster looks much more balanced than at any point under David Tepper's ownership to date. Morgan, head coach Dave Canales, and executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis have done a remarkable job in difficult circumstances. The Panthers are on the right track, but they are not quite ready to be considered Super Bowl challengers yet.

Carolina Panthers could bring back Brady Christensen, but it depends on his health

The Panthers have some money available, depending on what opportunities present themselves. Some areas of the roster could use increased competition or improved depth. One of those is the offensive line, which brings the situation involving Brady Christensen under the microscope.

Christensen was expected to draw heavy interest in free agency last year. His versatility to play anywhere and consistent production are always coveted by teams around the league. He chose to stay in Carolina on a one-year deal, highlighting his love for the region as the primary reason.

The 2021 third-round pick out of BYU was a valuable rotational piece. Christensen was getting work at both right guard and center when others had to miss time. Unfortunately, his campaign was cruelly cut short by a torn Achilles tendon after just eight games.

This was a devastating blow, and it's no surprise to see Christensen still sitting on the proverbial scrapheap as a result.

According to reports, the Panthers have stayed in contact with Christensen. They'll no doubt want to keep an eye on his recovery. Once he is medically cleared to resume football activities, bringing him back becomes more feasible. But if others impress in the meantime, Morgan may opt to stand pat.

Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer is among those who believe it would be worth giving Christensen another shot if everything checks out medically. His knowledge of the blocking concepts and familiarity with the franchise are rare to find in the veteran pool at this time of year. And at 29, he's got plenty of good football left if he can stay clear of any further injury problems.

Christensen did absolutely nothing wrong from a performance standpoint. He's capable of slotting in at a moment's notice at any position along the offensive line. He'd also be pretty cheap in comparison to what he could potentially bring to the table.

And if Christensen is still settled in Charlotte, this would be a win-win for everybody involved.