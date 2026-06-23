Panthers cannot leave one roster flaw to chance before training camp

General manager Dan Morgan is constantly evaluating the roster. The Carolina Panthers have made great strides under his leadership, but this is not the time to settle.

If more is needed, Morgan shouldn't hesitate to bring in further reinforcements. And one team insider thought adding to the offensive line depth is something the Panthers should consider before training camp.

Things look pretty secure along the protection, despite Ikem Ekwonu's injury and Cade Mays leaving for the Detroit Lions in free agency. The starting options look secure, and there is some useful depth. But no team should ever get complacent in the trenches.

Alex Cappa could provide an upgrade to Carolina Panthers' offensive line depth

Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer thought Alex Cappa could be a useful addition to the ranks. While the interior presence wouldn't unseat the starting tandem of Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt, he may be an upgrade on backups such as Saahdiq Charles and Chandler Zavala if injuries struck.

"The 31-year-old lineman would provide worthwhile insurance behind Pro Bowl-level starting guards Damien Lewis and Rob Hunt. He’s not an ideal first-team option at this point in his career, but Cappa — who can also play center — has started 104 games over the past eight years. At worst, he’d be able to push current backups Chandler Zavala and Saahdiq Charles in camp this summer."

Cappa is not a world-beater at any stretch at this late stage of his playing career. But as Kaye states, he's experienced, knows how to slot in at a moment's notice, and understands most blocking concepts across the league.

Given that he is still sitting on the proverbial scrap heap with training camp upcoming, Cappa is probably looking for a chance to compete. And if the Panthers did come calling, he would fancy his chances of getting a prominent depth position over others.

Zavala remains an unknown quantity of sorts. Charles has often flattered to deceive throughout his career, but the Panthers still believe there is something left to potentially salvage. The quality is a little thin after that, so exploring the possibility of another dependable presence to cover their bases wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

Sam Hech will likely back up center Luke Fortner, though the rookie fifth-rounder is getting a chance to fight for the starting role. First-round pick Monroe Freeling and veteran free-agent signing Rasheed Walker are battling it out for the left tackle gig in Ekwonu's absence, and Taylor Moton is firmly entrenched on the right-hand side.

That might be enough for the Panthers. Then again, it doesn't take much for the dynamic to shift along the offensive line. And the more options available, the better head coach Dave Canales will be able to handle any injuries or poor performance.

Cappa is experienced enough to slot in right away. It probably wouldn't cost much on the financial side to acquire him. Much will depend on the assessments of those currently around fighting for roster spots, but the Panthers cannot leave anything to chance as they go from the hunter to the hunted.

Time will tell on all fronts.