Panthers' surprise roster opening may unlock the reunion fans want

The Carolina Panthers were no doubt caught a little off guard by veteran quarterback Will Grier's retirement just one week before training camp. Fortunately, general manager Dan Morgan knows how to pivot effectively.

And instead of bringing in another quarterback camp body over the summer, the Panthers have a much better option available with the new roster spot freed up by Grier.

The 2019 third-round pick was battling it out with undrafted rookie Haynes King for the QB3 role. Grier decided that he didn't have much left to give, and walking away was the best option. There is also speculation that a coaching position with the Dallas Cowboys is still on the table, which he almost accepted earlier this offseason before Carolina came calling.

Carolina Panthers could use their free roster spot on Brady Christensen after Will Grier's retirement

Morgan and head coach Dave Canales will wish Grier well, but their focus is on the team and nothing else. They have three quarterbacks as things stand, which may suffice over the summer and into the season. If the power couple decide that's enough for now, using the roster place to fortify another position group becomes a realistic option.

And it just so happens that versatile offensive lineman Brady Christensen is still sitting on the market.

Make it happen yesterday https://t.co/alCD9sgkXG — Slick Wick (@dacornerman) July 16, 2026

Christensen has been a mainstay in Carolina since becoming a third-round pick in 2021. He may not have ever been able to hold down a starting gig, but his versatility to play anywhere along the protection is a valuable asset.

He loves the area, so Christensen would no doubt consider another deal with the club if the feeling is mutual. And now that the BYU product has the all-clear to resume football activities following a torn Achilles, the Panthers could bring him back.

Of course, it might not be that clear-cut.

The veteran may be looking for a chance to start. While the Panthers have some slight concerns at the center position, all the other places on the protection will be filled by others. Christensen would be an instant upgrade to the team's depth, but he might want to see what else is out there before committing to being an understudy again.

Morgan has reportedly kept in touch with Christensen since his contract expired, monitoring his recovery and seeing where his head is at. This would be a popular re-signing from a fan perspective, but this is all predicated on what the player wants from his next challenge.

Grier's retirement came out of the blue. Morgan will roll with the punches, but it does open the door for Christensen to make a return if both sides are willing.

Let's see if Morgan and the Panthers agree.