Brady Christensen injury update just put Panthers on the clock before camp

After a long recovery from a torn Achilles, free-agent offensive lineman Brady Christensen now has an avenue back into the league. Whether the Carolina Panthers will provide it is something else entirely.

Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer revealed that Christensen has now been cleared to resume football activities. The 2021 third-round pick worked tirelessly to reach this point, and he's excited about what the future holds. Considering he remains on the market, this development might be enough for any interested suitors to take the plunge.

It's unclear as to whether Carolina will be among them. But this development means the Panthers are about to show their hand one way or another.

Carolina Panthers might face competition for Brady Christensen after positive injury update

General manager Dan Morgan has kept in touch with Christensen since his contract with the Panthers concluded. His primary focus was to improve the roster in his absence, but his versatility and familiarity make him a decent option for the offensive line depth chart if the money works for all parties.

Brady Christensen (Achilles) has been cleared for contact, the longtime #Panthers lineman tells @theobserver.



He also detailed his rehab process, his ongoing free agency and the possibility of a Carolina reunion this summer: https://t.co/nRsxg1qYVm pic.twitter.com/2K3Au4RwHr — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 7, 2026

The Panthers could be in the driver's seat if they want to bring Christensen back. However, they are unlikely to be the only ones coveting the player.

Christensen can play any position along the protection. It's a positive niche he's carved out for himself, one that's always in high demand across the league. Maybe the BYU product will value the comfort factor again, but maybe he'll also be looking for a spot where he can compete for a starting position.

That doesn't seem likely in Carolina.

Monroe Freeling and Rasheed Walker are fighting for the left tackle spot. Taylor Moton is firmly entrenched at right tackle, as are Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt at guard. Luke Fortner and rookie Sam Hecht are competing for the center job, so Christensen would be a valuable depth piece who could slot in anywhere if he re-signs with the club.

But after working so hard to get back, that might not be enough for Christensen.

He loves living in Charlotte. His family is settled, which counts for a lot. It was a big reason why Christensen resisted offers from elsewhere to stay with the Panthers last season. It could also be a factor in re-signing again if Morgan makes him an offer.

Then again, there would be no better time to see what else comes to the surface.

Christensen is a fan favorite. He's also a very good player. Carolina's offensive line depth needs him, so there is a lot of merit in giving him another short-term deal.

Nobody knows for sure. But it won't be much longer before we find out.