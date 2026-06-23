Dave Canales walks Panthers rookie into a battle he was never promised to win

Head coach Dave Canales runs a developmental staff. Under his leadership, the Carolina Panthers preach the importance of earning roles through hard work, and it has had the desired effect. This is no more evident than the dynamic brewing at left tackle.

The Panthers envisage first-round rookie Monroe Freeling as their future on the blindside. However, if the No. 19 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft wants to become the Day 1 starter, he's got a battle on his hands.

Freeling is being brought along gradually. His athleticism is off the charts, but some technical refinements are needed to raise confidence. The Panthers are not under any immediate pressure to put more on his plate, which is thanks to the shrewd free-agent addition of Rasheed Walker.

Monroe Freeling faces a real fight to become Carolina Panthers' starting left tackle

Much to everyone's surprise, the Panthers managed to secure Walker's services for far less than his market value. The veteran is willing to bet on himself, and he wants to be a starter. And if everything goes well, he can expect a much bigger financial commitment in Carolina or elsewhere this time next year.

Joe Person of The Athletic delved a little deeper into the dynamic, based on his offseason observations. The team insider noted that Walker was getting the majority of reps with the starting unit. But the Panthers also believe Freeling is showing enough to be a big part of their plans.

"Dave Canales won’t just hand the starting left tackle job to rookie Monroe Freeling. The 19th overall pick spent most of the spring working with the second team behind Rasheed Walker, the former Packer considered one of the best values in free agency.

"The Panthers took Freeling with the future in mind. Ikem Ekwonu, who is still recovering from knee surgery, is in a contract year and right tackle Taylor Moton is showing signs of wear and tear as he enters his age-32 season."

Even if Walker starts, it shouldn't be an indictment of Freeling. The Panthers saw this as a long-term investment. If it takes him a little longer to develop, general manager Dan Morgan covered his bases by signing the Penn State product to a team-friendly agreement.

Ikem Ekwonu is the wildcard.

He was on course for a lucrative contract extension this offseason before a ruptured patellar tendon obliterated this possibility. The Panthers are expecting Ekwonu back at some stage in 2026, but where he fits into the new dynamic is the big question nobody knows the answer to right now.

In an ideal world, Freeling will win the job quickly. It'll be a crash course in Year 1, but the only way to get better is by playing. Walker is a proven performer, but the ceiling is much lower.

Freeling will get more first-string reps at training camp. The Panthers should also get him plenty of work in the preseason to see how far along he is. If he shows enough, it will be difficult to keep him off the field.

But Walker is not going to give up his spot without a fight. And that's a good thing.