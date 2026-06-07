Panthers rookie is starting to reveal why Carolina never wanted to wait

The Carolina Panthers are giving first-round rookie Monroe Freeling all he can handle over his early transition. Big things are expected of the No. 19 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, but not before a crash course in what it takes to be a successful pro.

After a typical bedding-in period, Freeling is starting to make his presence felt.

There was tremendous conviction in Freeling. The Panthers were not sure he would be available at No. 19, and they even considered moving up to get him. Fortune favored them in this instance, and the physically imposing edge protector is eager to repay this faith.

Carolina Panthers already seeing impressive growth from No. 19 pick Monroe Freeling

The second week of organized team activities was immensely positive for Freeling. He reportedly looks a lot more in sync with everything. He is acclimatizing well to his new surroundings and picking up the pace. There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but excitement is building around the former Georgia standout.

While it's a gradual process, Freeling is focusing on what he can control. The lineman admitted to growing in confidence and embracing the different nuances. This has not only made him more comfortable but has also allowed the rookie to play with much more freedom.

"I think I'm doing better. I'm starting to gain more confidence, more of the controllables, the new things, like let's say the snap count, like that's new to me. We didn't run off that in college. And I think most of the plays are pretty similar, but it's just kind of different language. And so, now that I kind of, I've gotten more comfortable with my controllables, I can actually go out there and play football kind of free."

This has not gone unnoticed by teammates. Second-year edge rusher Nic Scourton is among those who've praised Freeling's growth in a short timeframe. The athletic tools are absolutely off the charts. If he can refine his technique and become stronger on running plays, the Panthers will have an exceptional talent on their hands.

Freeling is off to a good start, but what comes next is more important.

The Panthers will ramp up preparations at mandatory minicamp. Training camp intensity will be even higher. Then, it's about standing out during joint practices and the preseason. If everything goes well, there is a good chance he'll be starting in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

Veteran free-agent signing Rasheed Walker won't be giving up his spot without a fight, but the Panthers made a big investment in Freeling. They want him to become a franchise cornerstone, and they would probably like him to start sooner rather than later.

It's so far, so good on that front for Freeling. Long may it continue.