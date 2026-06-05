Nic Scourton delivers Monroe Freeling verdict that should fire up Panthers fans

Monroe Freeling was always high on the Carolina Panthers' draft board. The offensive tackle is supremely gifted athletically, but those in power didn't hold out much hope he would still be around at No. 19 overall.

The Panthers got lucky. They didn't hesitate to take someone whom they believe can be a franchise cornerstone on the blindside. What that means for Ikem Ekwonu's long-term future remains undetermined, but general manager Dan Morgan always takes the best available prospects and worries about the rest later.

Freeling is getting a crash course in what it takes to succeed in the pros. He is coming along encouragingly, according to head coach Dave Canales. However, one of his teammates preached patience while also harboring plenty of excitement.

Nic Scourton preaches patience and excitement with Carolina Panthers rookie Monroe Freeling

Edge rusher Nic Scourton reminded everyone that it will take time for Freeling to pick things up. He's taking in a lot of information right now, and significant technical refinements are needed before confidence increases. That said, the former Texas A&M star is seeing the qualities in his new teammate that suggest growth can arrive quickly.

"He's young. I was going through the same growing pains as him. He's trying to find his way to go through the new techniques the coaches are teaching him (and) go through the playbook. It's a lot.

"Man, I think Freeling's gonna be a really good piece for us. You don't get drafted in the first round on accident. The talent is there. The feet, the hands, he wins. So, I think Freeling's gonna be a really good piece and I hope we're here together for a little minute."

The Panthers have no need to rush Freeling. They got Rasheed Walker on an extremely team-friendly deal in free agency, who's experienced enough to slot in if the Georgia product needs more time. However, the best way for the rookie to learn is through live-fire reps. If there is confidence in his capabilities, there is a good chance to start in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

There is a long way to go before then. Freeling is in the early stages of his NFL transition. Things will gradually ramp up through Carolina's mandatory minicamp and training camp. The litmus test will come in the preseason. If everything goes well in a more typical game-day setting, that might be enough to give him the green light.

Fans are excited. Scourton was approaching things more cautiously, knowing how hard the transition can be for rookies as they find themselves.

But one thing is undisputed by anyone. The future is incredibly bright for Freeling if he reaches his ceiling.